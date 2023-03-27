Andrea Bocelli and cellist HAUSER perform a glittering New York Times Square duet

By Kyle Macdonald

Two of classical music’s biggest names pair up as the star Italian tenor is joined by a viral cellist for a very special performance in the heart of Manhattan.

Two of the music world’s biggest stars found a moment to duet under the bright lights of New York’s Times Square on Friday.

The performance happened ahead of the release of Andrea Bocelli’s film The Journey, which opens in US movie theatres on April 2.

Together, the pair performed ‘Melodramma’, a song originally from Bocelli’s 2001 album, Cieli di Toscana. It’s now a piece the two perform together when musical paths cross.

Read more: The 9 greatest songs by Andrea Bocelli

Cellist HAUSER, who is one half of the enormously popular Croatian duo 2Cellos, has collaborated with the singer over the past couple of years. He also starred as soloist in 2022’s movie music Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

As a solo artist, HAUSER has also found fame with his social media performances, often with his instrument in lavish locations.

Watch the moment two musical forces collided, against that famous Manhattan backdrop. There really could not be a finer stage for the two.

And because no visit to the Big Apple is complete without a visit to both Times Square and Central Park, Bocelli could not resist a tour on horseback. And it was something that did not escape the notice of the NYPD.

Read more: Andrea Bocelli facts: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor

It’s not every day you see a Tenor serenading through Central Park on horseback! We were honored to escort @andreabocelli on his ride today. Arrivederci! pic.twitter.com/ZV6yjNo7Nh — NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) March 23, 2023

The Italian tenor has sung in many of the world’s great concert halls, locations and arenas: from the biggest football stadiums to a powerful moment of music from a deserted Duomo cathedral in Milan, during the depths of 2020’s lockdown.

A few more iconic New York locations have now been added to that list, as Bocelli’s remarkable journey continues.

Four episodes of Andrea Bocelli: The Journey are now available to stream in the UK on Now TV.