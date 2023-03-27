Andrea Bocelli and cellist HAUSER perform a glittering New York Times Square duet

27 March 2023, 15:46

By Kyle Macdonald

Two of classical music’s biggest names pair up as the star Italian tenor is joined by a viral cellist for a very special performance in the heart of Manhattan.

Two of the music world’s biggest stars found a moment to duet under the bright lights of New York’s Times Square on Friday.

The performance happened ahead of the release of Andrea Bocelli’s film The Journey, which opens in US movie theatres on April 2.

Together, the pair performed ‘Melodramma’, a song originally from Bocelli’s 2001 album, Cieli di Toscana. It’s now a piece the two perform together when musical paths cross.

Read more: The 9 greatest songs by Andrea Bocelli

Cellist HAUSER, who is one half of the enormously popular Croatian duo 2Cellos, has collaborated with the singer over the past couple of years. He also starred as soloist in 2022’s movie music Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

As a solo artist, HAUSER has also found fame with his social media performances, often with his instrument in lavish locations.

Watch the moment two musical forces collided, against that famous Manhattan backdrop. There really could not be a finer stage for the two.

And because no visit to the Big Apple is complete without a visit to both Times Square and Central Park, Bocelli could not resist a tour on horseback. And it was something that did not escape the notice of the NYPD.

Read more: Andrea Bocelli facts: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor

The Italian tenor has sung in many of the world’s great concert halls, locations and arenas: from the biggest football stadiums to a powerful moment of music from a deserted Duomo cathedral in Milan, during the depths of 2020’s lockdown.

A few more iconic New York locations have now been added to that list, as Bocelli’s remarkable journey continues.

Four episodes of Andrea Bocelli: The Journey are now available to stream in the UK on Now TV.

Andrea Bocelli latest

See more Andrea Bocelli latest

Andrea Bocelli facts – wife, children, songs

Andrea Bocelli facts: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor
Is Andrea Bocelli completely blind?

Is Andrea Bocelli blind? The story behind the famed tenor’s sight loss

Christmas with the Bocellis

Andrea Bocelli on singing with family at Christmas: ‘My voice is changing, every year it’s different’
The Bocelli family in the Alps

Andrea Bocelli sings from majestic Mont Blanc with his son and 10-year-old daughter

Bocelli family trio sings 'Feliz Navidad'

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio

How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

Singing American football player wows teammates with Bocelli’s ‘Time to Say Goodbye’

Videos

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing a tender duet of ‘Cheek to Cheek’

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing ‘Cheek to Cheek’ in tender duet moment

Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo Bocelli, to make movie debut alongside actor Idris Elba

Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo Bocelli, to make movie debut alongside actor Idris Elba

Andrea Bocelli steps in as last-minute understudy for his stranded son

Andrea Bocelli steps in as last-minute understudy for his stranded son

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

The Aurora Orchestra performing in Printworks London

Beethoven’s Symphony No.5 fills Printworks in Aurora Orchestra’s thrilling immersive concert

Beethoven

Man plays ‘world’s largest flutes’, creating the perfect eerie soundtrack for The Whale movie

Man plays ‘world’s largest flutes’, creating the perfect eerie soundtrack for The Whale movie

Videos

The history of the castrati

What was a castrato? And what did they sound like? Inside their sinister history...

Discover Music

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 brilliant musicians under the age of 30 we’re celebrating in 2023.

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 sensational musicians performing in 2023

Discover Music

The Stumpff Lock in a laboratory at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, Germany.

Scientific analysis of Beethoven’s DNA reveals he had Hepatitis B and high risk of liver disease

Beethoven

Classical Dreams is a Global Player exclusive podcast

Listen to new ‘Classical Dreams’ podcast episodes on World Sleep Day

Pachelbel’s Canon on trains

Pachelbel’s Canon… honked out by hundreds of train horns in a hilarious medley

20 of the greatest piano concertos of all time. Pictured (L-R): Arsha Kaviani, Mitsuko Uchida, Yuja Wang.

The 20 best piano concertos of all time

Discover Music

The 292-year-old Guarneri violin known as the ‘Baltic’

Centuries-old Italian violin breaks auction records after selling at £7.71 million