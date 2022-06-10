The 9 greatest songs by Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli is a world-famous tenor who’s just as happy performing Verdi as Ed Sheeran. Here are the songs that we think are his finest.

Andrea Bocelli is one of today’s greatest classical stars. He’s sold millions of records and sells out concert halls and arenas around the world.

Here are just some of his wonderful songs.

Time to Say Goodbye / Con te partirò This beautiful song was originally written in Italian for Bocelli, who first sang it at the 1995 Sanremo Festival. A year later, an Italian-English version was released as a duet with soprano Sarah Brightman, which gained the duo enormous success.

Perfect Symphony – with Ed Sheeran In December 2017, Bocelli collaborated with Ed Sheeran on ‘Perfect Symphony’, in which the pair sang together in English and Italian. The music video was the No. 1 Trending video on YouTube that day. Bocelli called the collaboration a “beautiful experience”, saying: “My sons especially love Ed Sheeran very much. When he came to my house, all my family were very happy.”

Because We Believe ‘Because We Believe’ is a Bocelli original, composed for the closing ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. The beautiful operatic pop song was co-written by the tenor, with multiple Grammy Award winner David Foster and his daughter Amy Foster.

The Prayer Bocelli has duetted with a number of female artists on ‘The Prayer’, but none so famously (or beautifully) as Céline Dion. The classical crossover song won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1999 and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2000.

Somos Novios ‘Somos Novios (It’s Impossible)’ was originally written and recorded by Mexican songwriter Armando Manzanero in 1968, and was later recorded with its English title by Perry Como and Elvis Presley. But is there a version more stunning than Andrea Bocelli and Christina Aguilera’s 2006 recording?

E Più Ti Penso Originally written by Ennio Morricone for the epic crime movie Once Upon a Time in America, ‘E Più Ti Penso’ (which translates as ‘The More I Think of You’) was recently re-released by Bocelli and American pop singer Ariana Grande. The spellbinding duet debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Digital Songs chart.

Canto Della Terra This Italian song was written in 1999 by the same composers of Bocelli’s smash-hit ‘Con te partirò’. It’s one of the tenor’s most popular songs, perhaps thanks to the gorgeous long ‘B’ that shows off the bright, upper part of Bocelli’s range.

Vivo Per Lei ‘I Live for Her’ was a song recorded with Giorgia Todrani for the tenor’s self-titled album Bocelli. Here’s a gorgeous live recording with Heather Headley, in which Bocelli proves himself as the true King of Italian classical crossover.