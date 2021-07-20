Orchestra of young musicians takes over Hong Kong airport in joyous flashmob

By Kyle Macdonald

Music takes flight at one of the world’s busiest airports, thanks to the work of these young orchestral musicians.

Watch a full orchestra take over a terminal concourse and bring a classical concert to waiting passengers.

In the footage, from 2016, musicians of the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of Hong Kong appear among the travellers, with violins, double basses and brass instruments in tow. Initially, they look like they are just musicians waiting for another fight, but there’s much more in store.

Some of the instruments are brought out of their cases, and then woodwind and strings begin to play. Drums join as a sonorous flashmob escalates, to the delight of all those present.

As delighted members of the public record on phones, the ensemble plays three pieces: Searching for Plum Blossoms in Snow, Pearl of the Orient and Below the Lion Rock.

Hong Kong Airport Flashmob. Picture: Metropolitan Youth Orchestra of Hong Kong

Hong Kong International Airport is one of the busiest travel hubs in the world with over 70 million passengers passing through each year. Not all of those travellers might get a serenade of this quality, but we’re very happy these lucky ones did.

