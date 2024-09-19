Soprano sings blistering top F sharp that you will never unhear

High F sharp
French-Cypriot soprano Sarah Aristidou is a virtuosic vocalist, and thrills with her delivery of this stratospheric sharp.

The range of a soprano singer, the highest voice type in classical music, usually ranges between middle C (C4) and high C (C6).

However, some artists can sing higher using what has been coined the ‘whistle register’, the highest register of the human voice.

Enter French-Cypriot soprano Sarah Aristidou. In an incredible video Aristidou is heard holding a super-high F sharp (F♯6), at about 18 seconds in. This is an augmented fourth above what is meant to be the highest note a soprano can sing!

Listen to her powerful delivery below...

Sarah Aristidou | Das Jagdgewehr

Aristidou’s solo is taken from the world premiere of Austrian composer Thomas Larcher’s opera, Das Jagdgewehr, at the Bregenz Festival in 2018.

Das Jagdgewehr, tells the story of three women, who speak in three letters addressed to the same man, a hunter. The story is based on Japanese writer Yasushi Inoue’s best-seller, The Hunting Gun.

The three women are his wife, his lover and his lover’s daughter. As the women react to the revelation of illicit love, the hunter’s life is laid bare.

Sarah plays the character of Shoko (the lover’s daughter). Her passionate performance and dynamic delivery in this clip is intensely impressive, and we’re excited to listen to what the young soprano does next.

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

