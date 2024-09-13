The composer with a crippling fear of the number 13, who died on Friday 13th...

13 September 2024, 14:09

Arnold Schoenberg had a crippling fear of the number 13
Arnold Schoenberg had a crippling fear of the number 13. Picture: Alamy
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Today, on Friday 13th, we remember that for one classical composer this widely-feared date would result in a cruel twist of fate...

Today is Friday 13th, and for many around the world, that means it’s the unluckiest day of the year. While some may scoff at the notion of a doomed date, others may decide to spend the day hiding indoors, away from black cats and wobbly ladders.

The superstition surrounding Friday 13th has been around since as early as the first half of the 19th century – and there are all kinds of theories as to why the day is particularly wretched.

The number ‘13’ has been considered unlucky for centuries. In Christianity, Judas Iscariot, the disciple who betrayed Jesus, was the thirteenth diner to sit at the Last Supper. And throughout history works of literature, entertainment and pop culture have reinforced myths around the number.

But it seems that American-Austrian composer, Arnold Schoenberg, may have found this day more stressful than most, after suffering from a life-long phobia of the number 13.

Read more: Fan of original ‘Mr Bean’ discovers a hidden joke in the soundtrack

Portrait of Arnold Schoenberg (1905-6) by Richard Gerstl, oil on canvas, Historisches Museum der Stadt Wien, Vienna.
Portrait of Arnold Schoenberg (1905-6) by Richard Gerstl, oil on canvas, Historisches Museum der Stadt Wien, Vienna. Picture: Getty

Known as triskaidekaphobia, fear of the number 13 is linked to 12 being a number of perfection, there being 12 months in a year, 12 hours on a clock and 12 zodiac signs.

Schoenberg, a music theorist, teacher, writer and painter, is widely considered to be one of the most influential and respected classical composers of the 21st century. But he would go out of his way to avoid the number 13.

It has been suggested that he even deliberately misspelt his opera, Moses und Aron, as the correct spelling would have made the title exactly 13 letters long.

But before you laugh at Schoenberg’s eccentricities, read on – because on Friday 13, July 1951, Schoenberg’s fear was finally realised.

The then 76-year-old composer had spent the day in bed, feeling unbearably anxious and believing the worst was about to happen... and it did.

Israeli Chamber Project | Schoenberg: Pierrot Lunaire. Complete

His wife, Gertrud, recalled: “About a quarter to twelve I looked at the clock and said to myself: another quarter of an hour and then the worst is over.

“Then the doctor called me. Arnold’s throat rattled twice, his heart gave a powerful beat and that was the end”.

Coincidence? If that wasn’t enough to send shivers down your spine, it turns out the digits in Schoenberg’s age also added up to 13.

Schoenberg of course was not alone in his superstitions. Many hotels today are designed without a room numbered 13, and some restaurants refuse to have a ‘table 13’. It’s why you also won’t see a 13th row on Ryanair and Lufthansa flights.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Helen Hagnes Mintiks performed at the Metropolitan Opera House

The tragic tale of a top violinist who vanished mid-performance at New York’s Met Opera House

1 day ago

New York Metropolitan Opera

Esther Abrami Ryanair violin

‘I never expected this reaction’ – Esther Abrami refused boarding with 200-year-old violin on Ryanair flight

3 days ago

James Earl Jones reciting the US national anthem proves his voice was music

James Earl Jones reciting the US national anthem proves his voice was music

3 days ago

Videos

Maria João Pires in 1999, when she had learned the wrong piano concerto.

When Maria João Pires learned the wrong piano concerto, but had a ‘miraculous’ recovery

4 days ago

Mozart

Youth orchestra plays 'Harry Potter' music in Glasgow university cloisters

Indonesian orchestra plays magical ‘Harry Potter’ theme in Glasgow university cloisters

7 days ago

Williams

Lucy improvises boogie-woogie duet with fellow ‘The Piano’ winner Brad Kella

Lucy improvises infectious boogie-woogie duet with fellow ‘The Piano’ winner Brad Kella

7 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Classic FM Calm and Classic FM Movies

Classic FM gets its first sister stations – Classic FM Calm and Movies!

Classic FM Live returns in October 2024

Classic FM Live with Viking returns for a celebration of great British classics at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Operatic soprano Maria Callas is considered one of the greatest singers of the 20th century

Who was Maria Callas, and what made her the world’s greatest opera diva?

Maria Callas

From Jurassic Park and The Lord of the Rings to Interstellar – the most epic film scores ever written

15 most epic film scores

Kamala Harris reveals to a group of Georgia high school students that she played French horn and percussion at school

Kamala Harris played French horn and percussion at school, and has a penchant for George Gershwin
Vote for ‘Best Music Learning Initiative’ winner in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards!

Vote for ‘Best Music Learning Initiative’ winner in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards!

Events

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays ‘The Lark’

10-year-old pianist plays Glinka-Balakirev with astonishing poetry and precision

Angelina Jolie (right) stars as legendary Greek soprano, Maria Callas (left) in the upcoming musical biopic about the singer

Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie: cast, plot release date and music in ‘Maria’ revealed

Maria Callas

Does Angelina Jolie sing in the Maria Callas biopic?

Does Angelina Jolie sing in the Maria Callas biopic? Actress reveals her operatic training

Maria Callas

Trumpet rental letter

Son finds touching note sent to his struggling mother ‘forgiving trumpet debt’