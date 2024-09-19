Sue Perkins joins Classic FM to present travel series ‘Race to Antarctica’ with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions

19 September 2024, 08:30 | Updated: 19 September 2024, 11:52

Sue Perkins to present Classic FM’s Race to Antarctica with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions
Sue Perkins to present Classic FM’s Race to Antarctica with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

In a new four-part series on Classic FM, Sue Perkins journeys from the UK to Antarctica, finding fascinating classical music connections along the way.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Comedian and broadcaster Sue Perkins is presenting a brand new radio series, Classic FM’s Race to Antarctica with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions.

On Friday nights at 9pm on Classic FM, Sue will embark on a fascinating musical journey from the UK to Antarctica, exploring cities, countries and continents, whilst discovering classical music connections along the way.

Across four programmes, she will traverse the entire length and breadth of Scandinavia, journey through Europe, sail to the Americas, and finally, arrive in Antarctica.

As Sue ventures south, she will delve into the rich cultural heritage of each region, discovering classical masterpieces that originated in or were inspired by these truly breathtaking destinations, such as Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave), Danzon No.2 by Mexican-born Arturo Márquez and Vaughan Williams’ Symphony No.7 (Sinfonia Antarctica).

Sue Perkins said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Classic FM family and embark on this new series which perfectly combines two of my great passions – classical music and travel. I look forward to joining with Classic FM’s well-travelled audience as we embark on this musical voyage together.”

Read more: 20 of the best classical pieces by American composers

Sue Perkins to present new travel series on Classic FM
Sue Perkins to present new travel series on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Sue Perkins to the Classic FM line-up, and to team up with our friends at HX for our new Race to Antarctica series. One of our missions at Classic FM is to make classical music accessible to everyone, so I’m thrilled that we’re working with Sue to explore fascinating new destinations around the world and the best classical music associated with them. Step aboard and join us!”

Suzanne Hall, European Marketing Director at HX, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our successful partnership with Classic FM and supporting Sue Perkins on her incredible ‘Race to Antarctica’ series. Sue’s spirit of curiosity and adventure aligns perfectly with our values at HX, making this collaboration a natural fit.

“Classic FM listeners, who appreciate depth and discovery, will love this series – it’s all about truly exploring the world, not just visiting it. With our long-standing expertise in expeditions and our focus on immersive cultural experiences, we’re excited to take them on this mindful adventure, filled with rich history, hands-on science, and meaningful connections to the places we explore. This series is the perfect way to take listeners on the musical version of our expeditions.”

Classic FM’s Race to Antarctica with HX Hurtigruten Expeditions, presented by Sue Perkins and written by Tim Lihoreau, begins on Friday 20 September at 9pm.

HX Hurtigruten Expeditions, one of the leading expedition cruise companies, has partnered with Classic FM to give you the chance to witness the grey seals of Donna Nook in Lincolnshire. This two-night escape includes deluxe accommodation, breakfast, and even a pub lunch. For your chance to experience this incredible wildlife spectacle, simply enter our competition here.

Classic FM Live Playlists

Latest news

