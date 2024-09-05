Lucy improvises infectious boogie-woogie duet with fellow ‘The Piano’ winner Brad Kella

Lucy improvises infectious boogie-woogie duet with fellow ‘The Piano’ winner Brad Kella

By Kyle Macdonald

Two of the nation’s favourite pianists come together to play a spontaneous duet, which overflows with the joy of all things 88-keyed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two winners of hit TV series The Piano have joined together for a very special duet laden with the rich power of music.

Lucy, from West Yorkshire is blind and neurodivergent. Her incredible talent was first revealed on the TV show with now-iconic footage of the stunned judge Lang Lang, and she went on to win the Channel 4 competition. A year later, pianist Brad Kella took top honours in the show’s second series.

Lucy and Brad were both playing as part of last weekend’s Leeds Piano Festival. With both young pianists near an instrument, everyone hoped for some spontaneous music-making.

It had been a full day, and Lucy, like many teens, wanted some downtime on her tablet. But Brad was encouraged to start playing – which Lucy’s family and teacher know is often the best invitation.

As Brad starts his boogie-woogie bass, his duet partner immediately lights up in musical inspiration. Over Brad’s bass, Lucy first adds some percussive, stabbing chords. She then launches into a bluesy improvised solo, swaying with the music. Watch the magic unfold above.

Lucy and Brad play their duet. Picture: Classic FM

Read more: Who is Lucy from The Piano? Blind and neurodivergent young pianist has a new documentary

You can see the smile come over Brad’s face as both musicians are ‘in the zone’ and captured by the spontaneous music-making.

The Leeds Piano Festival takes place every three years and is a celebration of the city’s unique heritage with all things 88 keys. The prestigious Leeds Piano Competition is at the heart of this, but so are the public pianos around the city, and unique venues like the Pianodrome, where this performance took place.

Last year, Lucy made a sensational debut at the Royal Albert Hall, playing Bach and Debussy at Classic FM Live with Viking. Next month Brad Kella will also appear at this autumn’s Classic FM Live, playing on that hallowed stage. Watch Lucy’s performance below.

Blind pianist Lucy stuns Royal Albert Hall with breathtaking Debussy debut | Classic FM Live

For both musicians, the future looks very bright, and it’s wonderful to see their flourishing careers and growing fanbases.

Though their lives now feature the TV camera and spotlit stages, this duet is a wonderful demonstration that for both Lucy and Brad, it’s all about the music, and the joy of sharing the piano together.