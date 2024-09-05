Lucy improvises infectious boogie-woogie duet with fellow ‘The Piano’ winner Brad Kella

5 September 2024, 21:26

Lucy improvises infectious boogie-woogie duet with fellow ‘The Piano’ winner Brad Kella

By Kyle Macdonald

Two of the nation’s favourite pianists come together to play a spontaneous duet, which overflows with the joy of all things 88-keyed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two winners of hit TV series The Piano have joined together for a very special duet laden with the rich power of music.

Lucy, from West Yorkshire is blind and neurodivergent. Her incredible talent was first revealed on the TV show with now-iconic footage of the stunned judge Lang Lang, and she went on to win the Channel 4 competition. A year later, pianist Brad Kella took top honours in the show’s second series.

Lucy and Brad were both playing as part of last weekend’s Leeds Piano Festival. With both young pianists near an instrument, everyone hoped for some spontaneous music-making.

It had been a full day, and Lucy, like many teens, wanted some downtime on her tablet. But Brad was encouraged to start playing – which Lucy’s family and teacher know is often the best invitation.

As Brad starts his boogie-woogie bass, his duet partner immediately lights up in musical inspiration. Over Brad’s bass, Lucy first adds some percussive, stabbing chords. She then launches into a bluesy improvised solo, swaying with the music. Watch the magic unfold above.

Lucy and Brad play their duet
Lucy and Brad play their duet. Picture: Classic FM

Read more: Who is Lucy from The Piano? Blind and neurodivergent young pianist has a new documentary

You can see the smile come over Brad’s face as both musicians are ‘in the zone’ and captured by the spontaneous music-making.

The Leeds Piano Festival takes place every three years and is a celebration of the city’s unique heritage with all things 88 keys. The prestigious Leeds Piano Competition is at the heart of this, but so are the public pianos around the city, and unique venues like the Pianodrome, where this performance took place.

Last year, Lucy made a sensational debut at the Royal Albert Hall, playing Bach and Debussy at Classic FM Live with Viking. Next month Brad Kella will also appear at this autumn’s Classic FM Live, playing on that hallowed stage. Watch Lucy’s performance below.

Blind pianist Lucy stuns Royal Albert Hall with breathtaking Debussy debut | Classic FM Live

For both musicians, the future looks very bright, and it’s wonderful to see their flourishing careers and growing fanbases.

Though their lives now feature the TV camera and spotlit stages, this duet is a wonderful demonstration that for both Lucy and Brad, it’s all about the music, and the joy of sharing the piano together.

Latest on Classic FM

Esther Abrami Ryanair violin

‘I felt so humiliated’ – star violinist denied boarding with her 200-year-old violin on Ryanair flight
Classic FM Live returns in October 2024

Classic FM Live with Viking returns for a celebration of great British classics at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Operatic soprano Maria Callas is considered one of the greatest singers of the 20th century

Who was Maria Callas, and what made her the world’s greatest opera diva?

Maria Callas

From Jurassic Park and The Lord of the Rings to Interstellar – the most epic film scores ever written

15 most epic film scores

Kamala Harris reveals to a group of Georgia high school students that she played French horn and percussion at school

Kamala Harris played French horn and percussion at school, and has a penchant for George Gershwin
Vote for ‘Best Music Learning Initiative’ winner in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards!

Vote for ‘Best Music Learning Initiative’ winner in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards!

Events

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays ‘The Lark’

10-year-old pianist plays Glinka-Balakirev with astonishing poetry and precision

Angelina Jolie (right) stars as legendary Greek soprano, Maria Callas (left) in the upcoming musical biopic about the singer

Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie: cast, plot release date and music in ‘Maria’ revealed

Maria Callas

Does Angelina Jolie sing in the Maria Callas biopic?

Does Angelina Jolie sing in the Maria Callas biopic? Actress reveals her operatic training

Maria Callas

Trumpet rental letter

Son finds touching note sent to his struggling mother ‘forgiving trumpet debt’

Latest instrument features

Nicola Benedetti on whether phones should be allowed at classical concerts.

Nicola Benedetti has ‘strong feelings’ on mobile phones at classical concerts

Nicola Benedetti

Violinist attracts turtles

Violinist summons turtles from water with his virtuosic playing

Maxim Vengerov – here’s why musicians use vibrato

Why do musicians always use vibrato?

Alain Roche and his floating piano at the 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

Spectacular suspended piano steals show at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Novak Djokovic plays viola

Novak Djokovic ‘plays’ Bizet’s Habanera on viola in surprise string duet

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute