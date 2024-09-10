James Earl Jones reciting the US national anthem proves his voice was music

10 September 2024, 09:44

James Earl Jones reciting the US national anthem proves his voice was music. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts & Kyle Macdonald

James Earl Jones has died, but his voice will live forever. Here’s the time he lifted his glorious bass vocal to the US national anthem.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Earl Jones, the unmistable voice behind Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King and one of the greatest actors in American history, has died aged 93.

His deep, sonorous bass voice, a glorious vocal once described as the sound that ‘Moses heard when addressed by God’, defined his acting career and commanded his audiences to listen.

Today, we remember one of his lesser-known performances: the time the actor stood up before a Major League Baseball All-Star Game and recited his country’s national anthem, ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’.

The date was 13 July 1993, and he was accompanied by the Morgan State Choir in Baltimore, Maryland. Walking into the baseball diamond in a dark suit, the great actor looked more like a university lecturer than an entertainer.

When he reached the microphone, his determined gaze was broken with a brief, warm smile. He knew this was going to be special.

What followed was a masterclass in speech, delivery, pace, and humility in the presence of those revered words.

1993 ASG: James Earl Jones recites national anthem

Appropriately, ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ began as a poem by Francis Scott Key, that the American lawyer and amateur poet titled ‘Defence of Fort M’Henry’.

Key was inspired to write it after he saw the American flag flying above Fort McHenry, US forces having fought off an attack by British forces during the Battle of Baltimore. The poem was later set to music, and became the US national anthem.

Accompanied by a gospel choir, James Earl Jones spoke the anthem in a declamatory style, with rhythm and cadence that was both pin-point and deeply moving. His resonant voice thundered like a brass section, but also had the lilt of a solo violin.

A great man who will be missed, but a voice that will never be unheard.

