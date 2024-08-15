Violinist summons turtles from water with his virtuosic playing

15 August 2024, 14:49

Violinist attracts turtles
Violinist attracts turtles. Picture: The Trap Violinist / TikTok

By Kyle Macdonald

A violin arrangement of an Ozzy Osbourne classic has found an unlikely audience, in a recent viral video on TikTok.

Reputable scales summon reptiles – or at least according to this video...

American musician Clejan shares his string-based adventures as The Trap Violinist on social media. During a recent performance by the side of a lake, he was met with a new, unexpected audience: an octet of music-loving turtles.

Clejan played a violin version of ‘Crazy Train’, a song by heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne. His reptilian rabble then begins emerging from the murky water, eager to get closer and explore the source of the sound. The footage has now gone viral on TikTok.

Turtles enjoy violinist's performance

Read more: Violinist plays a surprisingly charming duet… with her bleeping washing machine

The player revealed he was not expecting to find this sort of audience that day. He said he was playing and recording at the pond for a different reason and his turtle friends arrived, taking him by surprise.

Followers then demanded more turtle content, and the violinist was happy to oblige – watch his Usher follow-up below.

Clejan grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. He began as a classically-trained violinist, but soon discovered that his other passion was rap and hip-hop music. He says he then ‘played it safe’ by getting a business degree and starting a more conventional career.

He says music kept calling, and he would return to playing his violin. Clejan says his ‘playing it safe’ skills in business, brand and marketing have helped him in creating a successful career as a social media influencer and performing artist.

He now has over one million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined – so he’s very much finding an appreciative audience for his art. And that’s not even counting all the turtles.

