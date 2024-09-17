Dan Walker to undertake epic Coast to Coast charity bike challenge across North of England

Dan Walker to undertake Coast to Coast charity bike challenge across North of England. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

One man. One bike. 48 hours. 200 miles…

Classic FM Breakfast presenter Dan Walker is undertaking a huge charity bike challenge this October – as he attempts to cycle the full width of the North of England!

Dan’s epic coast-to-coast challenge will see him pedal a 200-mile stretch from the North Sea coast in Withernsea, through his hometown of Sheffield, all the way across to Liverpool.

And he’ll be doing it all in under 48 hours...

There will be some musical moments and a few surprises along the way, to keep Dan motivated during his two-day marathon. It’s going to be a physically and mentally demanding challenge, a journey Dan will undoubtedly never forget!

Dan Walker is cycling coast to coast for charity. Picture: Classic FM

Dan will take on the epic sea-to-sea journey on Thursday 3 and Friday 4 October – and it’s all to raise money for Classic FM’s official charity Global’s Make Some Noise, which helps change lives across the UK.

Helping people through illness, mental health struggles, poverty and much more, Global’s Make Some Noise are working with brilliant small charities to make sure nobody is left to face life’s toughest challenges alone.

To donate, you can call 0345 949 5000 and give via our phone donation line, to support Dan on his challenge. You can also give online here.

£30 could pay for an early development class for a preschooler with Down's Syndrome, to improve their communication.

£50 could pay for an hour of music therapy for children in hospital, helping to relieve their isolation while they are away from their homes, friends and siblings.

£100 could support families through the life-changing impact of baby loss, by funding a telephone support line for a year.

Donate here today, to Global’s Make Some Noise.

You can also donate via cheque by post. Please send these to:

Global’s Make Some Noise

30 Leicester Square

London

WC2H 7LA