10-year-old pianist plays Glinka-Balakirev with astonishing poetry and precision

30 August 2024, 14:59

10-year-old Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays ‘The Lark’ by Glinka-Balakirev

By Kyle Macdonald

The young Jeneba Kanneh-Mason had an astonishing artistry beyond her years, as this video from the early 2010s confirms.

Immense talent, poetry, and an artistry that just lets the music flow. Incredibly, these qualities are all held by this 10-year-old pianist, in a performance that’s quite incredible to witness.

Recorded in 2013, the young player is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason. She plays The Lark by 19th-century composer Mikhail Glinka, in a virtuosic piano arrangement by Mili Balakirev. Her performance is commanding and captivating, with an artistry that belies her years. Watch in the video above.

Fast-forward a decade, and Jeneba has well and truly delivered on all that early promise, establishing herself as one of the country’s most exciting young pianists. In April 2024, the prestigious record label Sony Classical announced the exclusive signing of the now 22-year-old. She records her first recital album this year for release in Spring 2025.

Here she is playing Liszt at a recent Classic FM Rising Stars recording for Sky Arts.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason - Liszt’s blistering Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 | Classic FM

Jeneba is the third youngest of the seven siblings of the now famous Kanneh-Mason family.

This early performance was filmed by her father, Stuart Mason, for the family’s YouTube channel, which for years has showcased the immense talents and musical development of the two brothers and five sisters.

Last year, we got the whole family together – mum and dad included – to react to one of their very first viral videos, recorded at their home. Watch the fun unfold below.

The Kanneh-Mason family react to their very first viral video | Classic FM

Jeneba will also be joining us next month at the Royal Albert Hall for Classic FM Live with Viking. She will be playing the dramatic first movement of Sergei Rachmaninov’s fearsome Piano Concerto No.2 alongside other star soloists. Expect both poetry and musical fireworks – get your tickets here.

