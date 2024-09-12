Classic FM gets its first sister stations – Classic FM Calm and Movies!

12 September 2024, 08:11 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 08:32

Classic FM Calm and Classic FM Movies
Classic FM Calm and Classic FM Movies. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Escape and unwind with Classic FM Calm, and enjoy the world’s greatest film music on Classic FM Movies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Classic FM has two brand new sister radio stations: Classic FM Calm is a relaxing classical soundscape to escape and unwind, and Classic FM Movies, playing the world’s greatest film music.

Launching on Thursday 12 September, the two new stations were revealed among a record-breaking 12 brand new radio stations at Global, Classic FM’s parent company – the biggest single launch in UK radio history.

The brand-new stations are now available on Global Player, the official Classic FM app, as well as online and via smart speakers by saying “Play Classic FM Calm” or “Play Classic FM Movies”.

Classic FM Calm is the ultimate classical soundscape, featuring soothing music from legendary composers such as Bach, Mozart, Fauré and Chopin, alongside contemporary classics by Ludovico Einaudi, Amelia Warner, Max Richter, Rosey Chan, Olafur Arnalds and beautiful classical covers from the likes of Radiohead, Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Kate Bush.

Classic FM Movies features nothing but the world’s greatest film music to soundtrack your daily life with cinema’s biggest hits. Enjoy the best movie music from John Williams and Hans Zimmer’s iconic blockbuster soundtracks and Pinar Toprak and Danny Elfman’s Marvel hits, to British classics from Angela Morley and Rachel Portman.

How to listen to Classic FM Movies >

How to listen to Classic FM Calm >

Epic ‘Lord of the Rings’! Orchestra turns Royal Albert Hall into Middle Earth | Classic FM Live

James Rea, Chief Broadcasting and Content Officer at Global, said: “Global is transforming British radio with one of the largest simultaneous launches in UK history. Our new stations offer audiences unprecedented choice and we’re hugely excited about them.

“These new radio stations are unique and distinctive, and perfectly complement each radio brand. From Heart’s non-stop love songs to the anthems Capital made famous and the world’s greatest film music on Classic FM – there really is something for everyone, for every mood, for every moment.

“You can easily access all these free stations on your smart speaker, in your car, on your radio and on your phone with our app, Global Player.”

Radio listening in the UK is experiencing significant growth, driven largely by digital platforms like DAB and smart speakers. According to recent RAJAR figures, a record 50 million people in the UK listen to the radio every week. Smart speaker listening now represents 17% of total radio listening, an 18% increase year-on-year.

Classic FM Calm and Classic FM Movies are available on your radio, on Global Player, the official Classic FM app, as well as your smart speaker, web and on smart TVs. On your radio, Classic FM Movies and Calm are available in Greater London on DAB+ Digital Radio.

