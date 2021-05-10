Exclusive

‘Who will listen to me, I’m just a child’: 13,000 children join cathedral choristers for G7 Summit song

10 May 2021, 16:29 | Updated: 10 May 2021, 18:19

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Young choristers used music to make their voices heard ahead of the G7 summit. Now, thousands of children around the world want to add their voices.

A global chorus of children, led by cathedral choristers, will sing a new song directed at world leaders ahead of the G7 Summit in June.

‘Gee Seven’, written by Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat lyricist Sir Tim Rice and composer Peter Hobbs, was recorded by Truro Cathedral Choir as a way to put children’s voices at the heart of the global summit.

And after watching the Cornwall choir’s video, more than 13,000 children from Australia, South Africa, Germany, Japan, Portugal and Vietnam have been inspired to record their own versions, by signing up to the Sing2G7 project.

More than 150 primary schools in the UK are also joining in thanks to founders Esmé Page, who is behind the charity Cornwall Hugs Grenfell, and Truro Cathedral’s director of music, Chris Gray.

“For young children, this has been a really isolating year. They feel really disempowered, and they’ve got a lot of pent-up things they want to say to leaders,” Page told Classic FM.

Read more: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra celebrated by G7 ministers for pioneering concerts

Truro Cathedral Choristers during filming for Sing2G7, conducted by Christopher Gray
Truro Cathedral Choristers during filming for Sing2G7, conducted by Christopher Gray. Picture: Luke Brown

“My ten-year-old is frequently in tears over the plight of endangered species and feels powerless: ‘Who will listen to me, I’m just a child!’ he says.”

Last week, Page visited primary schools around the country last week to encourage them to join the choristers in delivering a musical message to world leaders ahead of the summit, hosted in Cornwall.

“Our deep desire is that with thousands and thousands of children singing this around the world, it will be un-ignorable.

“It will touch [leaders’] hearts and they’ll have the additional motivation to do something about the issues that concern children.”

For Gray, there was also a passion for exposing children to young people singing in the way choristers do.

“Singing is something almost anyone can do,” he told Classic FM. “And it’s an international language. So the song was an obvious vehicle for us to connect children from a lot of different countries.”

Read more: Orchestra named as the first Goodwill Ambassador of UN Climate Change

Truro Cathedral Chorister Soloists for Sing2G7, Thomas and Joseph
Truro Cathedral Chorister Soloists for Sing2G7, Thomas and Joseph. Picture: Chris Yacoubian

“The choristers here in Truro are aged eight to 13. And working with these young people, you do get a sense of how much these issues matter to them,” Gray added.

“But with Sing2G7 we’re not telling them how to think. We’re telling them to aspire to have their voices heard.”

Children and schools wishing to join in with Sing2G7 can download the free sheet music, use the YouTube tutorials and film their own versions with a piano backing track, before posting their renditions online to swell the global chorus.

In a poignant end to the video, a reference to climate activist Greta Thunberg’s pocket book, ‘No one is too small to make a difference’, appears on screen.

The message resonated deeply with Truro’s choristers, of whom 12-year-old Josh said: “Everyone can make a difference, even a child. Just because we’re children, it doesn’t mean we can’t make a difference to these things.”

More From ClassicFM

Classical era music – an 18th-century string quartet

A beginner’s guide to Classical era music

Discover Music

Why do pianos have 88 keys?

A standard piano has 88 keys. But why?

Discover Music

muses greek mythology

Modes: What are they and how do I use them?

Discover Music

The return of live classical music: concerts, festivals and venues that are opening this summer

The return of live classical music: best concerts, festivals and venues returning this summer

Coronavirus

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
West End musicals: full list and dates of all shows reopening including Hamilton

West End musicals: full list and dates of all shows reopening including Hamilton

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Orchestra joins Colombia's anti-government protests

Orchestra plays Aaron Copland fanfare in powerful protest on the streets of Colombia

10 hours ago

Videos

Watch English National Opera and Max Richter at South Facing Festival

Watch English National Opera and Max Richter at South Facing Festival

11 hours ago

Events

This week’s on-air highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

15 hours ago

Árstíðir sing in Wuppertal train station

An 800-year-old Icelandic hymn sung in a train station is utterly haunting

3 days ago

Discover Music

Spectacular Carmina Burana flashmob brings train station to a shuddering halt in blaze of music

Spectacular Carmina Burana flashmob brings train station to a shuddering halt in blaze of music

3 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

'The Wellerman', but it's ragtime

Pianist gives viral sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ a ragtime spin and it’s wonderful

4 days ago

Discover Music

The time a 13-year-old Julie Andrews sang the national anthem for King George VI

The time 13-year-old Julie Andrews sang the national anthem for the King and Queen

5 days ago

Videos

Nina Simone & JS Bach

Nina Simone plays a stunning Bach-style fugue in the middle of one of her classic songs

6 days ago

Discover Music

Violin, oboe and soprano cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’

Every second of this viral oboe, violin and opera cover of ‘Toxic’ belongs in a museum

11 days ago

Videos

LSO's principal oboist recovers from split reed like a pro

This oboe soloist’s reed split mid-solo… but he recovered like an absolute pro

12 days ago

LSO

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music

Moonlight Sonata breakup

23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

Discover Music

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music