Exclusive

‘Who will listen to me, I’m just a child’: 13,000 children join cathedral choristers for G7 Summit song

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Young choristers used music to make their voices heard ahead of the G7 summit. Now, thousands of children around the world want to add their voices.

A global chorus of children, led by cathedral choristers, will sing a new song directed at world leaders ahead of the G7 Summit in June.

‘Gee Seven’, written by Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat lyricist Sir Tim Rice and composer Peter Hobbs, was recorded by Truro Cathedral Choir as a way to put children’s voices at the heart of the global summit.

And after watching the Cornwall choir’s video, more than 13,000 children from Australia, South Africa, Germany, Japan, Portugal and Vietnam have been inspired to record their own versions, by signing up to the Sing2G7 project.

More than 150 primary schools in the UK are also joining in thanks to founders Esmé Page, who is behind the charity Cornwall Hugs Grenfell, and Truro Cathedral’s director of music, Chris Gray.

“For young children, this has been a really isolating year. They feel really disempowered, and they’ve got a lot of pent-up things they want to say to leaders,” Page told Classic FM.

Read more: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra celebrated by G7 ministers for pioneering concerts

Truro Cathedral Choristers during filming for Sing2G7, conducted by Christopher Gray. Picture: Luke Brown

“My ten-year-old is frequently in tears over the plight of endangered species and feels powerless: ‘Who will listen to me, I’m just a child!’ he says.”

Last week, Page visited primary schools around the country last week to encourage them to join the choristers in delivering a musical message to world leaders ahead of the summit, hosted in Cornwall.

“Our deep desire is that with thousands and thousands of children singing this around the world, it will be un-ignorable.

“It will touch [leaders’] hearts and they’ll have the additional motivation to do something about the issues that concern children.”

For Gray, there was also a passion for exposing children to young people singing in the way choristers do.

“Singing is something almost anyone can do,” he told Classic FM. “And it’s an international language. So the song was an obvious vehicle for us to connect children from a lot of different countries.”

Read more: Orchestra named as the first Goodwill Ambassador of UN Climate Change

Truro Cathedral Chorister Soloists for Sing2G7, Thomas and Joseph. Picture: Chris Yacoubian

“The choristers here in Truro are aged eight to 13. And working with these young people, you do get a sense of how much these issues matter to them,” Gray added.

“But with Sing2G7 we’re not telling them how to think. We’re telling them to aspire to have their voices heard.”

Children and schools wishing to join in with Sing2G7 can download the free sheet music, use the YouTube tutorials and film their own versions with a piano backing track, before posting their renditions online to swell the global chorus.

In a poignant end to the video, a reference to climate activist Greta Thunberg’s pocket book, ‘No one is too small to make a difference’, appears on screen.

The message resonated deeply with Truro’s choristers, of whom 12-year-old Josh said: “Everyone can make a difference, even a child. Just because we’re children, it doesn’t mean we can’t make a difference to these things.”