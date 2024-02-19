Meet Dan Walker, Classic FM Breakfast presenter and popular TV host

Because Dan Walker has returned to breakfast broadcasting on Classic FM Breakfast, here’s all you need to know about the much-loved TV and radio host.

Classical music radio host, news broadcaster, sports commentator – even ballroom dancer! Dan Walker is one of the nation’s most renowned and best-loved figures in television and radio.

Now the host of Classic FM Breakfast, Dan shares his passion for classical music every weekday morning alongside much-loved features including The School Run, Dan Walker’s Dog Walker, and The Hall of Fame Hour.

But how did Dan make his journey into broadcasting? Let’s meet the man behind the mic – starting around 25 years ago at a radio station in Sheffield…

Where is Dan Walker from?

Dan was born on 19 March 1977 in Crawley, Sussex. To this day, he remains a loyal fan of Crawley Town Football Club.

After studying for a BA in History at the University of Sheffield, Dan obtained an MA in Journalism Studies, gearing him up for a career behind the mic.

What radio and TV shows has Dan Walker presented?

Dan began his career as a football and sports TV commentator. After a stint of work experience at Sheffield radio station Hallam FM in the late ‘90s, he spent four years as a sports presenter and commentator in Manchester.

In 2006 he started working in London, covering Wimbledon. Three years later, he took over as the presenter of Football Focus, where he stayed for 12 years.

During that time, Dan reported for the 2016 Olympics and started regularly reporting for Final Score and Match of the Day.

In 2016, Dan replaced the late Bill Turnbull as presenter of BBC Breakfast, where he stayed until 2022.

In 2023, Dan first came in as a cover on Classic FM. Now as of January 2024, Dan hosts the all-new Classic FM Breakfast, every weekday morning from 6.30 to 10am.

Dan Walker, keen footballer and golfer, at Hillside Golf Club in Southport. Picture: Alamy

What else is Dan Walker best known for?

Dan is an influential voice on social media. In 2019, he started a campaign honouring the wish for a commemorative flypast over the Mi Amigo memorial, a war memorial in Sheffield marking the crash of a World War II aircraft.

In 2019, Dan climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for charity alongside other well-known figures including Alexander Armstrong, who presents the programme after Dan’s at 10am on weekdays on Classic FM.

He slid onto the dancefloor in 2021 to compete in the nineteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he came fifth.

In 2022, Dan joined Channel 5 as the host of 5 News, which he presents alongside his Classic FM show.

Dan lives in Sheffield with his wife and three children. In 2023, Dan had a collision with a car while cycling in Sheffield. He posted updates about his recovery on social media, and said that wearing a helmet ultimately saved his life.

When is Dan Walker on Classic FM Breakfast?

Dan is the host of Classic FM Breakfast, where he presents brilliant, uplifting classical music to start the day, from 6.30am every weekday.

His show features include Dan Walker’s Dog Walker, a moment in the spotlight for a dog and their owner; The School Run, a shout-out to children and families en route to school; and The Classic FM Hall of Fame Hour, 60 minutes of glorious anthems taken from the top 300 chart that listeners choose every year.

Dan has said some of his favourite pieces of music are Michael Kamen’s Band of Brothers theme, Carl Orff’s ‘O Fortuna’, and Barber’s Adagio for Strings. Read more here to find out why.

Listen to Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker every weekday from 6.30am – on FM, DAB+, TV and Global Player.