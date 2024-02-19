Meet Dan Walker, Classic FM Breakfast presenter and popular TV host

19 February 2024, 17:01

Dan Walker to host all-new Classic FM Breakfast show
Dan Walker to host all-new Classic FM Breakfast show. Picture: Classic FM/Matt Crossick
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Because Dan Walker has returned to breakfast broadcasting on Classic FM Breakfast, here’s all you need to know about the much-loved TV and radio host.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Classical music radio host, news broadcaster, sports commentator – even ballroom dancer! Dan Walker is one of the nation’s most renowned and best-loved figures in television and radio.

Now the host of Classic FM Breakfast, Dan shares his passion for classical music every weekday morning alongside much-loved features including The School Run, Dan Walker’s Dog Walker, and The Hall of Fame Hour.

But how did Dan make his journey into broadcasting? Let’s meet the man behind the mic – starting around 25 years ago at a radio station in Sheffield…

Where is Dan Walker from?

Dan was born on 19 March 1977 in Crawley, Sussex. To this day, he remains a loyal fan of Crawley Town Football Club.

After studying for a BA in History at the University of Sheffield, Dan obtained an MA in Journalism Studies, gearing him up for a career behind the mic.

Read more: Dan Walker reveals his all-time favourite pieces of classical music

Dan Walker – behind the scenes on Classic FM Breakfast!

What radio and TV shows has Dan Walker presented?

Dan began his career as a football and sports TV commentator. After a stint of work experience at Sheffield radio station Hallam FM in the late ‘90s, he spent four years as a sports presenter and commentator in Manchester.

In 2006 he started working in London, covering Wimbledon. Three years later, he took over as the presenter of Football Focus, where he stayed for 12 years.

During that time, Dan reported for the 2016 Olympics and started regularly reporting for Final Score and Match of the Day.

In 2016, Dan replaced the late Bill Turnbull as presenter of BBC Breakfast, where he stayed until 2022.

In 2023, Dan first came in as a cover on Classic FM. Now as of January 2024, Dan hosts the all-new Classic FM Breakfast, every weekday morning from 6.30 to 10am.

Dan Walker, keen footballer and golfer, at Hillside Golf Club in Southport
Dan Walker, keen footballer and golfer, at Hillside Golf Club in Southport. Picture: Alamy

What else is Dan Walker best known for?

Dan is an influential voice on social media. In 2019, he started a campaign honouring the wish for a commemorative flypast over the Mi Amigo memorial, a war memorial in Sheffield marking the crash of a World War II aircraft.

In 2019, Dan climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for charity alongside other well-known figures including Alexander Armstrong, who presents the programme after Dan’s at 10am on weekdays on Classic FM.

He slid onto the dancefloor in 2021 to compete in the nineteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he came fifth.

In 2022, Dan joined Channel 5 as the host of 5 News, which he presents alongside his Classic FM show.

Dan lives in Sheffield with his wife and three children. In 2023, Dan had a collision with a car while cycling in Sheffield. He posted updates about his recovery on social media, and said that wearing a helmet ultimately saved his life.

Get your miniature superheroes a shout-out on the School Run – with Dan Walker

When is Dan Walker on Classic FM Breakfast?

Dan is the host of Classic FM Breakfast, where he presents brilliant, uplifting classical music to start the day, from 6.30am every weekday.

His show features include Dan Walker’s Dog Walker, a moment in the spotlight for a dog and their owner; The School Run, a shout-out to children and families en route to school; and The Classic FM Hall of Fame Hour, 60 minutes of glorious anthems taken from the top 300 chart that listeners choose every year.

Dan has said some of his favourite pieces of music are Michael Kamen’s Band of Brothers theme, Carl Orff’s ‘O Fortuna’, and Barber’s Adagio for Strings. Read more here to find out why.

Listen to Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker every weekday from 6.30am – on FM, DAB+, TV and Global Player.

How to Listen

How to Listen to Classic FM

Latest on Classic FM

Manchester City footballer Nathan Aké plays piano

Star Manchester City footballer Nathan Aké is donating pianos to local schools

Discover Music

Rare footage of George Gershwin playing ‘I Got Rhythm’ on piano unearthed

Rare footage of George Gershwin playing ‘I Got Rhythm’ on piano unearthed

Sir Karl Jenkins speaks to Classic FM presenter John Humphrys about ‘Adiemus’ and composing for the coronation, in celebration of his 80th birthday.

‘Adiemus was a rush job’ – Sir Karl Jenkins reflects on his musical success at 80

Jenkins

Karl Jenkins’ most iconic pieces of music – on his 80th birthday

Karl Jenkins’ best works: the Welsh composer’s most beautiful pieces of music

Jenkins

When Torvill and Dean won gold with timeless ‘Boléro’ routine at 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics

Remembering Torvill and Dean’s timeless ‘Boléro’ figure-skating routine at the 1984 Winter Olympics

Ravel

Most romantic opera duets (Lisette Oropesa as Violetta Valéry and Liparit Avetisyan as Alfredo Germont in La traviata, at The Royal Opera House in 2021)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Heart-melting quotations from love letters written by composers

10 heart-melting quotations from composers’ love letters

Discover Music

How George Gershwin wrote ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ in just five weeks.

Rhapsody in Blue: How Gershwin’s hastily composed ‘jazz concerto’ became his greatest masterpiece
Musicians at the London Chamber Orchestra walked out on rehearsals over pay disputes, after five months without being paid.

Musicians walk out on London orchestra after five months’ unpaid work

Northern Ballet will perform without a live orchestra in several of its upcoming productions, due to rising costs and inflation.

Northern Ballet replaces live orchestra with recorded music in upcoming shows