Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series introducing new listeners to classical music

7 January 2025, 08:30

Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series
Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series. Picture: Classic FM
Britain’s favourite choirmaster joins Classic FM for an eight-part series, ‘Together with Gareth Malone’.

The nation’s favourite choirmaster, Gareth Malone, is joining Classic FM to host an eight-week series to introduce the wonderful world of classical music.

Together with Gareth Malone launches on Friday 10 January and will be broadcast every Friday from 9pm to 10pm on Classic FM and Global Player.

The series launches at the start of a brand-new year, when many people are reforming their routines and looking for fresh experiences. It has been created for listeners who want to explore and enjoy the incredible world of classical music more.

Every week, Gareth will celebrate the music, musicians, ideas and initiatives that have provided a ‘way in’ to classical music, recommending the best pieces of music along the way.

Gareth Malone said: “I'm delighted to be joining Classic FM for this exciting series. I'll be welcoming you into the world of classical music and dispelling a few myths whilst I'm at it. The new year is a great time to kick start a new hobby or get back into something you've neglected – so join me back at the music gym!

“From familiar pieces to those you might not know, there’ll be something for everyone. We’ll be getting to know music that's infectiously catchy, emotional and memorable. I can’t wait to get started."

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “Gareth’s enthusiasm and passion for classical music is infectious, and he shares our mission to make classical music accessible and relevant to all, which he does in a very entertaining and engaging way.

“He is the perfect host of one of our major new series for 2025, as we introduce a whole new audience to the music we love. He is a force of nature in the world of music and we’re excited to welcome him to the Classic FM family for Together with Gareth Malone.”

Together with Gareth Malone is broadcast on Fridays, 9pm to 10pm, on Classic FM, available across the UK on Global Player – the official Classic FM app – on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device, and on 100-102 FM, DAB+ digital radio and TV and at ClassicFM.com.

24 days ago

