Music school suffers heavy damage as earthquake strikes central Croatia

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A major earthquake in Croatia has devastated several homes and buildings, including a beloved music school.

The Fran Lhotka Music School in Sisak, central Croatia, revealed the heavy damage on Facebook, saying: “In deep sorrow, we inform you that our school has suffered severely in an earthquake”.

A photo shows three cars crushed by rubble from the top of the building. No casualties have been reported at the school, which is attended by 368 students.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia on Tuesday, killing at least seven people and demolishing several buildings.

After scouring the rubble, rescue teams uncovered a 12-year-old girl in Petrinja. Five people were found to have died in Glina, and a seventh was found in the rubble of a church in Zazina.

Croatia music school suffers heavy damage. Picture: PA

The earthquake was felt in the Croatian capital Zagreb, as well as in Bosnia and Italy.

Some nearby residents, whose homes were undamaged in the quake, have been offering free shelter to families left without homes in Petrinja, Sisak and the surrounding areas.

An additional message from the music school, which goes by its Croatian name Glazbena škola Frana Lhotke on Facebook, reads: “Citizens of Petrinja and Siska! We are from Zagreb and have ready boxes of clothing items and of course anything else if necessary, groceries or anything.”

One user commented on the post: “Awwww beautiful school. I was with two students from the project ‘Music and Brain’.

“We had a wonderful time. Beautiful memories. So sorry.”