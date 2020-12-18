Someone has put Silent Night into a minor key and it’s super creepy

18 December 2020, 16:34

By Lizzie Davis

YouTuber Chase Holfeder realised that some of your favourite carols actually sound even more atmospheric in a minor key. So he made it happen.

Many of the Christmas carols we know and love are in a major key. And those that aren’t are generally so old they pre-date the modern system of harmony (we’re looking at you, God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen).

But Chase realised that they sound awesome in a minor key as well. So he transposed them into minor keys and recorded both versions for comparison.

If you like, it’s an early Christmas present for all you music geeks out there. And there's plenty more where that came from, on Chase's YouTube channel

Here are all your favourite Christmas carols – but in a minor key

