Remembering the time Angela Lansbury sang ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for the film’s 25th anniversary

12 October 2022, 11:59 | Updated: 12 October 2022, 12:15

Angela Lansbury voiced cinema’s most famous teapot, ‘Mrs Potts’ in the 1991 Disney classic, ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Angela Lansbury voiced cinema’s most famous teapot, ‘Mrs Potts’ in the 1991 Disney classic, ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The late 96-year-old actress voiced the character of Mrs Potts in the original 1991 film, ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Angela Lansbury, the beloved Irish-British-American actress best remembered for her role in the crime drama, Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 96.

The legendary performer was also a musical theatre icon, appearing on Broadway and the West End in numerous productions. During her 75-year-long career, Lansbury received seven Tony Award nominations, of which she won five, and earlier this year received the Lifetime Achievement Tony Award.

Lending her singing voice to the big screen, Lansbury portrayed the main character in the 1971 musical fantasy film, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and 20 years later became a household name voicing the animated piece of porcelain, ‘Mrs Potts’ in the original 1991 film, Beauty and the Beast.

25 years after the Disney classic’s release, the then 90-year-old Lansbury graced the stage of New York’s Lincoln Center to perform the film’s title song, ‘Beauty and the Beast’. And there was not a dry eye in the house.

Read more: Lang Lang performs nostalgic piano rendition of Mary Poppins song against Disney Castle backdrop

Lansbury reportedly considered her role in the Disney film, as a gift to her three grandchildren. The character of Mrs Potts is a motherly figure, and appears in most scenes with her on-screen son, a teacup called ‘Chip’.

The late actress was highly acclaimed for her rendition of the film’s title song, which was written by lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken. The lyrics of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ describe the growing relationship between the film’s two title characters, Belle and the Beast, and the song underscores a prominent scene in the film where the two dance together in a ballroom.

The titular tune went on to win multiple awards including the Oscar for Best Original Song, the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, and the Grammy for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture.

Lansbury’s Lincoln Center performance, which took place 25 years after the award-winning film’s release, finished with her reciting a loving line from the Disney musical: “Run along and get in the cupboard, Chip.

“Time you was in bed. Night love!”.

Latest on Classic FM

An opera singer leads a rousing rendition of Ukraine’s national anthem as civilians shelter in an underground station in Kyiv.

Powerful footage shows opera singer leading Ukrainian national anthem under Kyiv station

Videos

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

Lifestyle

‘It’s genius’ – classical music stars on why we love The Lark Ascending so much

‘It’s genius’ – classical music stars on why we love The Lark Ascending so much

Vaughan Williams

Movie music spectacular! All the pictures from Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Movie music spectacular! All the pictures from Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

King Charles III’s coronation will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey

King Charles III’s coronation: when will it take place and what music could feature?

Tito Puente is honoured in today’s Google Doodle, marking US Hispanic Heritage Month

Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente – but who is ‘The King of Latin music’?

Google Doodles

Ralph Vaughan Williams’ all-time best pieces of music

10 greatest pieces of music by Vaughan Williams

Vaughan Williams

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Barbara Hannigan, 51, is an internationally renowned soprano and conductor

Barbara Hannigan on mentoring the next generation of classical music stars

All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best, based on musical merit

All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best, based on musical merit

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax

The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax: Mindful puzzles to relax and unwind

Daniel Baremboim took to social media on the evening of 4th October 2022 to make the announcement.

Daniel Barenboim to step back from performing ‘for the coming months’ to concentrate on health

Daniel Barenboim

Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: category winners include (left to right): Kirill Petrenko, Dame Mitsuko Uchida, Barbara Hannigan and Jonas Kaufmann

Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: all the winners and how to watch the highlights

Events

The Sixteen at the Tower of London

Classic FM joins The Sixteen for a choral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, live from the Tower of London

The Sixteen

Abel Selaocoe plays cello for Classic FM on stage at the Southbank Centre in London

Meet Abel Selaocoe, South African cellist, and the Southbank Centre’s newest artist in residence

Discover Music

Great composers

10 Black composers who changed the course of classical music history

Discover Music

Goat 'sings' in animal blessing service at Worcester Cathedral

Bleating billygoat ‘sings’ along during animal blessing at cathedral service

Videos

Lizzo plays a flute which belonged to former American President, James Madison in the Library of Congress

Inside Lizzo’s historically important flute performance at the Library of Congress

Videos

Cate Blanchett stars as tyrannical ‘maestro’ Lydia Tár in Oscar-tipped movie ‘TÁR’

TÁR: who is Lydia Tár, what’s the music and how did Cate Blanchett learn to conduct?

Discover Music

ORA SIngers at the Tate Modern

40 socially-distanced singers performing ‘Spem in alium’ at the Tate Modern is profoundly uplifting

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Lizzo performs on a crystal flute, courtesy of the Library of Congress, in Washington D.C.

Lizzo makes history by playing the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute

14 days ago

Videos

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

Singing American football player wows teammates with Bocelli’s ‘Time to Say Goodbye’

19 days ago

Videos

Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey,

Lone piper plays poignant lament as the Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey

22 days ago

Solo soprano sings at The King’s Chapel of the Savoy

Solo soprano sings Queen’s beloved hymn ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ in intimate tribute

25 days ago

Videos

Kirsty Mangan (violin) and Lucy Morgan (viola) are part of a string quartet who performed ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’ in a stairwell

String quartet plays ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ in heavenly stairwell acoustic

28 days ago

Videos

Organist, Anna Lapwood, performs the Handel aria with soprano, and security guard, Marcella

Opera-singing security guard joins organist in moving Queen Elizabeth II tribute at London station

1 month ago