Stephen and Jayne’s Fairytale New Year – read our Classic FM Romance success stories

Read our Classic FM Romance success stories. Picture: Alamy

By Classic FM

Just like Stephen who met Jayne on Classic FM Romance and had a magical first date during New Year. Here is their story…

“Jayne and I were very skeptical about online dating at the start. It is safe to say we had both hovered over the ‘subscribe’ button a number of times before committing to giving online dating a go.

“Once we did, it took us only four or five weeks of ‘liking’ and occasional messaging of other people on the site to find each other. Jayne had liked my page first and I had liked hers a short time afterwards. However, it took me a few weeks to gather up the courage to message her!

“After we got into the flow of things it became easier for us to chat and there came a natural point where the swapping of mobile numbers seemed like the next logical step.

“Our first date was on New Year’s Day at Clontarf Castle hotel in Dublin. I had returned to see my parents in Dublin on December 27th for a few weeks break. During my stay in Dublin, a long-term friend of Jayne’s had invited her over from Cardiff to celebrate New Year’s Eve. It seemed like fate had taken a hand in where we should have our first date. After a lot of texting, we decided to meet on New Year’s Day at 1pm!

“To say we ‘hit it off’ would be an understatement and I can say with absolute certainty that it was love at first sight.”

“As I write this, we are in the middle of the lockdown period that has been imposed as a result of COVID-19. Jayne and I have been in lockdown together since March 23rd, taking an enormous gamble by doing so. However, the experience of the last 11 weeks (so far) has been fantastic. Jayne and I are very happy, and we have developed a concrete, deep, love for each other that will far outlast COVID-19.

“We were ‘meant to be’ and will be forever grateful that Classic FM online dating brought us together.”

