The most soothing pieces of classical music – in Mental Health Awareness Week

19 May 2023, 17:33

10 soothing pieces of classical music in Mental Health Awareness Week
10 soothing pieces of classical music in Mental Health Awareness Week. Picture: Alamy
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Classic FM presenters chose the pieces of music that bring them calm and solace, in times of need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Various studies have proven the calming effect of classical music. As well as having the power to ease nerves and jitters, and decrease your heart rate, it can also lower your cortisol levels and increase blood flow to the brain. There’s even a study out there that says it takes ‘nine minutes’ for music to make you happy, and to start smiling and laughing more.

In Mental Health Awareness Week from 15-21 May, which this year focuses on anxiety, we asked some of our evening Classic FM presenters to tell us about the pieces of classical music that bring them calm and focus, when times are tough.

From Debussy to Delius, here are the soothing pieces they chose.

Read more: 10 most relaxing pieces of classical music

  1. Rachmaninov – ‘Adagio Sostenuto’ from Piano Concerto No.2

    “If any piece has that little touch of magic, it’s what we like to call ‘Rach 2’. It’s simply one of the beautiful pieces of music, with soaring melody after soaring melody. And the nation agrees about that magic too – it's currently sitting at the top the Classic FM Hall of Fame.”

    Myleene Klass: Calm Classics, weekends 10pm-1am

    Listen to Calm Classics with Myleene Klass on Global Player >

    Rachmaninoff - Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, II. Adagio Sostenuto

  2. Delius – On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

    “I find a walk in the park or ideally a big country ramble really helpful when I’m feeling stressed or down. But of course that isn’t always possible. Listening to this piece conjures up the beauty and serenity of the outdoors which I find instantly calming and restful.”

    Ritula Shah: Calm Classics, weekdays 10pm-1am

    Listen to Calm Classics with Ritula Shah on Global Player >

    Delius - On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

  3. Bach – ‘Prelude’ from Cello Suite No.1

    “This piece is just like a big musical hug. It’s one of the pieces we used to have playing in the house all the time when I was growing up, and it’s really helped me over the years when I need a moment of quiet reflection. When it doubt, always turn to Bach…”

    Charlotte Hawkins: Smooth Classics at Seven, Sundays 7pm

    Listen to Smooth Classics at Seven with Charlotte Hawkins on Global Player >

    Yo-Yo Ma | 'Prelude' from Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 | Classic FM Sessions

  4. Mahler – ‘Adagietto’ from Symphony No.5

    “Like so many people, I associate Mahler’s Symphony No.5 with Death in Venice, a restless and at times disturbing movie. Mahler himself called the first movement a ‘Funeral March’. But the Adagietto was a love song for his new wife and it is ripe with emotion. I adore Venice and once spent a very happy time studying there so for me this music brings back positive memories of a special and dreamy time. A certain way to lift my mood.”

    Ritula Shah: Calm Classics, weekdays 10pm-1am

    Mahler: Symphony No. 5 (Adagietto) / Rattle · Berliner Philharmoniker

  5. John Barry – The Beyondness of Things

    “Now, if ever there was a Calm Classics favourite, this is it. A beautiful melody, evocative harmony, with the sort of contemporary touch only John Barry can add. A pure musical tonic for when you need that moment of stillness.”

    Myleene Klass: Calm Classics, weekends 10pm-1am

    Barry: The beyondness of things

  6. Chopin – Ballade No.4

    “Chopin, always Chopin when times are tough. It’s difficult to choose a single piece but there is such a wide range of emotion in Ballade No.4, it seems like the perfect choice. Poetic and complex - a mirror on our sometimes turbulent inner lives.”

    Ritula Shah: Calm Classics, weekdays 10pm-1am

    Chopin - Ballade No. 4 in F Minor (4M Special)

  7. Alberto Giurioli – ‘Tutto è bellissimo’

    “My daughter Ella Rose loves this piece. It’s calming and relaxing, and helps us both wind down at the end of the day. Listening to this just puts tingles down my spine. One of those pieces that makes me think, ‘I wish I could play piano like this!’.”

    Charlotte Hawkins: Smooth Classics at Seven, Sundays 7pm

    Pianist Alberto Giurioli plays calming music for RSPCA rescue dog

  8. Debussy – ‘Clair de lune’ from Suite Bergamasque

    “Popular for good reason. I adore this piece so much that it is the ringtone on my phone. Who wants to be jolted into answering a call? I’d rather be gently bathed in moonlight and believe the world is a calm and peaceful place.”

    Ritula Shah: Calm Classics, weekdays 10pm-1am

    Lang Lang – Debussy: Suite bergamasque, L.75: III. Clair de lune

Discover music

See more Discover music

Are you smarter than a 16-year-old? Find out below...

Can you answer these GCSE Music questions? Find out if you would pass first time...

8 hours ago

Lifestyle

Nick Mohammed plays violin in Ted Lasso Season 3

Does Nick Mohammed really play violin in Ted Lasso?

11 hours ago

Lizzo: pop star, flute star, and now an animated sitcom voice-over star.

Lizzo and her flute star in The Simpsons season finale, in ‘dream come true’ cameo

2 days ago

Trumpeter creates mesmerising sound wave visualisation using fire

Trumpeter uses actual fire to create mesmerising soundwave visualisation

2 days ago

Videos

disney

Why this original song by Alan Menken was cut from the 2023 Little Mermaid remake

2 days ago

Alan Menken

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, plays piano as part of the opening sequence of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Liverpool.

Catherine, Princess of Wales plays piano in incredible surprise cameo at Eurovision

3 days ago

Videos

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM at the Movies

Celebrating the Coronation playlist

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

75

75 percent of students are listening to orchestral music to help them revise, new research reveals
Kazuki Yamada with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

CBSO’s new chief conductor Kazuki Yamada: ‘I will bring Japanese music and culture to Birmingham’

CBSO

Alan Titchmarsh to host 'Nature Notes' on Classic FM

Alan Titchmarsh to host ‘Nature Notes’ on Classic FM, celebrating classical music and nature
bow

Violin soloist handles a nightmare bow break with sheer professionalism and style

Michael Spyres at Classic FM Live

An epic ‘Nessun Dorma’ that leaves a Royal Albert Hall audience in awe

Puccini

Yo Yo Ma performs with the Louisville Symphony

How the Louisville Orchestra brought Yo-Yo Ma and his cello into the world’s longest cave system

Yo-Yo Ma

Council law says its reasonable to only practice up to an hour a day before it becomes a ‘nuisance’

‘They made me feel like a criminal’: London council threatens to fine musician £5,000 for practising at home
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

School boy plays Mozart

School boy wows onlookers with Mozart sonata on train station piano

Mozart

Newham Music Hub released a cover of the 2022 Eurovision winning entry

‘United in Music’: Over 500 young musicians perform Ukraine’s winning Eurovision entry

Videos