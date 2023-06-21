Who wrote the Final Fantasy soundtracks and what are the most famous themes?

Thousands of pieces of music have been composed for long-running the video game series. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Ahead of the release of the anticipated sixteenth instalment of the Final Fantasy franchise, we take a look at the game-changing soundtracks and the composers behind them...

Final Fantasy XVI is the latest instalment of the Japanese role-playing video game series which changed not only the world of gaming but perhaps the definition of classical music itself.

Thanks to an influx in soundtrack popularity, video game scores have made their way onto orchestral albums, into concert halls, and on our radio stations.

The music of the Final Fantasy games is probably one of the main reasons video game music has been able to enter the concert hall, thanks to its orchestral and operatic-inspired motifs. Multiple composers have worked on the various franchise instalments, including the legendary mainstay, Nobuo Uematsu, whose music in 2013 became the first video game soundtrack to be featured in the Classic FM Hall of Fame.

But with over sixteen games and multiple extension packs, who else wrote music for the epic soundworlds of these critically acclaimed adventures? We explore the history, themes, and composers behind the music.

Final Fantasy X by Nobuo Uematsu, arranged for piano trio

Who composed the soundtrack to Final Fantasy?

For the first nine games of the series (Final Fantasy – Final Fantasy IX), Nobuo Uematsu worked as the sole composer for the franchise.

The first time another composer was credited in the series was in Final Fantasy X, when Uematsu was assisted by Masashi Hamauzu and Junya Nakano.

Following the success of this composer trio, Uematsu was joined again by two different composers for Final Fantasy XI, Naoshi Mizuta, and Kumi Tanioka.

The following Final Fantasy XII was written again by a different team of three composers, this time sans Uematsu – though he did write that game’s theme song, ‘Kiss Me Good-Bye’. This compositional team was made up of Hitoshi Sakimoto, Hayato Matsuo, and Masaharu Iwata.

For Final Fantasy XIII, Uematsu’s assistant from Final Fantasy X, Hamauzu, returned to score the thirteenth instalment as its lead composer.

Final Fantasy XIV, though a commercial failure, involved a much bigger team of composers, including, Masayoshi Soken (the most credited of the team), Nobuo Uematsu, Naoshi Mizuta, Ryo Yamazaki, Takafumi Imamura, Daiki Ishikawa, Yukiko Takada.

Final Fantasy XV - Somnus Orchestra

Final Fantasy XV was written by Yoko Shimomura. Like Uematsu, Shimomura has also featured in the Classic FM Hall of Fame, for both her Final Fantasy soundtrack and her work on the magical score for Kingdom Hearts.

Finally, for the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI, the music has again been written by Masayoshi Soken (the most credited composer on the XIV soundtrack).

In 2021, it was revealed that Soken battled cancer during his time working on music for the Final Fantasy game series. Concerned about ‘distracting’ the other developers working on the games, he kept his chemotherapy treatments private and even worked on music for the games while in the hospital for six to seven hours a day.

He told fans at a convention that year: “Seeing the reactions of all the players around the world, it helped me conquer this cancer.”

Final Fantasy XVI OST - Ifrit VS Phoenix

What are the most famous musical themes from the Final Fantasy video game series?

Thousands of pieces of music have been composed for the Final Fantasy series, as due to the length of these games, each instalment requires hundreds of pieces to soundtrack the adventure. For example, Soken has reportedly composed over 200 tracks for the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI.

These are the top five musical themes every video game music fan should know.

