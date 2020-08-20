A completely mad handbell arrangement of The Hallelujah Chorus

20 August 2020, 17:14

Because playing Handel on handbells should always be a physical workout.

As if playing Handel’s ‘The Hallelujah Chorus’ on handbells wasn’t already awesome enough, these musicians have turned the arrangement into a physical marathon.

The Forté Handbell Quartet adapted Michael R. Keller’s arrangement of the piece to fit in with their strap-line ‘Rethink Possible’ – a mission to test boundaries and question the norms around classical music. 

Weaving between each other, darting here and there to grab the correct handbells, the Forté Handbell Quartet do just that. They even use their sheet music to map out exactly when they have to weave:

Forte Handbell Quartet

This is surely organised chaos at its best. See more from the Forté Handbell Quartet on their Facebook page and watch the full video here.

Handel News

See more Handel News

Mezzo Daniela Mack Handel runs

Mezzo sings a gigantic 72-note Handel phrase **in one breath**
Handel shred

This Handel shred is the most majestic piece of classical humour
Monks Hallelujah Chorus

We can’t stop watching these hilarious ‘silent monks’ singing the Hallelujah Chorus

Handel Music

See more Handel Music

Tilda Swinton has directed a Baroque music video starring her DOGS

Tilda Swinton has directed a Baroque music video starring her DOGS

Videos

zadok the priest lyrics

What actually are the words to ‘Zadok The Priest’?

Handel's Messiah at the Bristol Proms

Handel's Messiah at the Bristol Proms

Handel Pictures

See more Handel Pictures

george frideric handel

Handel: 15 facts about the great composer

classical music on stamps

The most beautiful classical music postage stamps

Discover Music

Handel's Messiah at the Bristol Proms

Handel's Messiah at the Bristol Proms

Handel Album Reviews

See more Handel Album Reviews

New releases 13th Feb

New Releases: LSO plays Mendelssohn and the latest album from Riccardo Chailly

Discover Music

Albums 21 October

Album Reviews and New Releases: Alexis Ffrench, Rach, Bach and Romeo

Discover Music

Album reviews - Barenboim, Handel and Mehta

Album reviews and new releases: mighty Barenboim conquers Elgar

Discover Music

Handel Guides

See more Handel Guides

Brook Street Band

We asked one of the best period instrument groups in the world to give us an in-depth Baroque masterclass
george frideric handel

Handel: his 10 best pieces of music - as chosen by Classic FM presenters
Handel House Brook Street

Inside Handel and Hendrix in London