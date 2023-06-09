Conductor leads full orchestra in ‘Jurassic Park’ theme – dressed as a tiny-armed T-Rex

Jurassic Park conducted by a dinosaur

By Siena Linton

In celebration of Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary, here’s a dino-mite performance of John Williams’ glorious main theme, by the Colorado Symphony and their very good-humoured conductor, Christopher Dragon...

Conductor Christopher Dragon took to the stage in some unusual concert attire when the Colorado Symphony played at one of the state’s famed Comic Con events.

For a truly prehistoric performance of John Williams’ Jurassic Park theme, Dragon donned a fully inflatable, seven-foot Tyrannosaurus Rex costume. And it’s quite the spectacle to behold...

Although T-Rex weren’t particularly known for being light on their feet – or for being blessed with well-proportioned arms –Dragon doesn’t seem to let his Jurassic guise phase him.

He bounds enthusiastically on the conductor’s podium whilst leading the orchestra in a performance of Williams’ rousing theme.

Dragon is no stranger to a bit of podium fancy dress. Alongside this 2017 performance, he’s also made appearances as a pirate, a dragon, Jack Skellington of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and a variety of Star Wars characters.

All these performances will undoubtedly have been entertaining, but perhaps none as much as the time his dinosaur costume began to deflate mid-performance, much to the audience’s audible delight.

