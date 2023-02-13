10 best Valentine’s Day gifts for the classical music lover in your life

Want to treat your special someone to a musical gift this 14 February? Here are a few ideas to get you started...

Treat them to musical note jewellery Is there a more universal sign that music means a lot to you, than bejewelling yourself with its notation? Examples of gleaming gems include cufflinks (as pictured above), necklaces, and earrings with treble clefs, bass clefs, and alto and tenor clefs for your viola and bassoon-playing beaus. Buy music note jewellery on Etsy > These keyboard cufflinks come with a personalised box. Picture: Etsy (Mens Gifts Online)

To store your wine until the next drinking song hits... Why store your wine in the cupboard when you could store it in a saxophone? This handsome holder would make the perfect addition to any musician or music-lover’s counter top, and definitely a conversation starter. Just make sure you don’t do this with a real saxophone... Buy the saxophone wine holder on Amazon > Saxophone wine holder. Picture: Etsy

Go behind the scenes... Many opera houses and concert halls offer behind-the-scenes tours of their auditoriums and rehearsal rooms, giving music lovers a peek into what it’s like to be a performer. And if you know the right place to look, they won’t break the bank. The Royal Opera House offers tours for £16pp and the Royal Albert Hall’s backstage tour is also priced at a very reasonable £18.50pp, which you can buy as a gift voucher.

Chocolate for your Valentine Sure, chocolates on Valentine’s Day aren’t the most original idea on this list, but how about a chocolate in the shape of your beloved’s favourite musical instrument? This chocolate violin is a surefire way to serenade your sweetheart’s taste buds this 14 February. Buy the chocolate violin from Choconchoc > The chocolate violin from Choconchoc. Picture: Choconchoc

Give the gift of a music box These darling personalised music boxes from Vienna World feature tunes from Bach, Beethoven, Strauss and Mozart, and are a unique choice for any classical music lover. The 18th-century contraptions are still a popular gift choice today, and could go well as a partner gift to any music-themed jewellery that may also be coming their way... Buy a music box from Vienna World > Classical music boxes. Picture: Vienna World

Beetwoven socks... get it? As in Beethoven...? These cosy classical accessories also double as a great stocking-filler. Chattyfeet have two classical music inspired items, so you can choose between a pair of Beethoven and Footgang Mozart socks; the choice is yours. Buy your socks from Chattyfeet > Footgang Mozart. Picture: Chattyfeet

A classical music jigsaw puzzle Picture this: you’re having a lazy Sunday morning. In the background, you have a classical soundtrack playing, and in front of you, an unfinished jigsaw puzzle waiting patiently to be completed. A puzzle is the perfect two-person activity, and we’ve got a great suggestion if you and your beau love classical music... Buy the Classic FM’s Great Composers jigsaw puzzle here > Classic FM presenters @XanderArmstrong & @CharlotteHawkns are helping to piece together a little classical music history with our ‘Great Composers’ jigsaw puzzle! pic.twitter.com/QCS6eROGSo — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) June 3, 2021

A large printed edition of their favourite score Is your better half a sucker for the Mahler symphonies? Or perhaps they’re more of a Mozart concerto lover? Whatever their all-time favourite work, there are some beautiful scores out there, which range from the tiniest A5 booklets to the rather majestic leather bound scores. Browse Bärenreiter’s score catelogue here > The Nine Symphonies – 9 study scores in a boxed set. Picture: Bärenreiter