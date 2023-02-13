10 best Valentine’s Day gifts for the classical music lover in your life

13 February 2023, 17:47

10 Valentine’s Day gift suggestions for your classical music loving better half
10 Valentine’s Day gift suggestions for your classical music loving better half. Picture: Etsy (BlingforStrings), Choconchoc, Zing Flowers
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Want to treat your special someone to a musical gift this 14 February? Here are a few ideas to get you started...

  1. How about ‘A Spotless Rose’, for your love?

    For the Flower Duet partner in your life, a bouquet of your partner’s favourite botanicals are a classic Valentine’s Day choice. And with the colourful fauna having inspired some of classical music’s greatest melodies from Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Flowers, to Schumann’s The rose, the lily, the dove, the sun, you can personalise the choice to your loved one’s favourite piece.

    Buy online here >

  2. Treat them to musical note jewellery

    Is there a more universal sign that music means a lot to you, than bejewelling yourself with its notation? Examples of gleaming gems include cufflinks (as pictured above), necklaces, and earrings with treble clefs, bass clefs, and alto and tenor clefs for your viola and bassoon-playing beaus.

    Buy music note jewellery on Etsy >

    These keyboard cufflinks come with a personalised box
    These keyboard cufflinks come with a personalised box. Picture: Etsy (Mens Gifts Online)

  3. To store your wine until the next drinking song hits...

    Why store your wine in the cupboard when you could store it in a saxophone? This handsome holder would make the perfect addition to any musician or music-lover’s counter top, and definitely a conversation starter.

    Just make sure you don’t do this with a real saxophone...

    Buy the saxophone wine holder on Amazon >

    Saxophone wine holder
    Saxophone wine holder. Picture: Etsy

  4. Go behind the scenes...

    Many opera houses and concert halls offer behind-the-scenes tours of their auditoriums and rehearsal rooms, giving music lovers a peek into what it’s like to be a performer. And if you know the right place to look, they won’t break the bank.

    The Royal Opera House offers tours for £16pp and the Royal Albert Hall’s backstage tour is also priced at a very reasonable £18.50pp, which you can buy as a gift voucher.

  5. Chocolate for your Valentine

    Sure, chocolates on Valentine’s Day aren’t the most original idea on this list, but how about a chocolate in the shape of your beloved’s favourite musical instrument?

    This chocolate violin is a surefire way to serenade your sweetheart’s taste buds this 14 February.

    Buy the chocolate violin from Choconchoc >

    The chocolate violin from Choconchoc
    The chocolate violin from Choconchoc. Picture: Choconchoc

  6. Give the gift of a music box

    These darling personalised music boxes from Vienna World feature tunes from Bach, Beethoven, Strauss and Mozart, and are a unique choice for any classical music lover.

    The 18th-century contraptions are still a popular gift choice today, and could go well as a partner gift to any music-themed jewellery that may also be coming their way...

    Buy a music box from Vienna World >

    Classical music boxes
    Classical music boxes. Picture: Vienna World

  7. Beetwoven socks... get it? As in Beethoven...?

    These cosy classical accessories also double as a great stocking-filler.

    Chattyfeet have two classical music inspired items, so you can choose between a pair of Beethoven and Footgang Mozart socks; the choice is yours.

    Buy your socks from Chattyfeet >

    Footgang Mozart
    Footgang Mozart. Picture: Chattyfeet

  8. A classical music jigsaw puzzle

    Picture this: you’re having a lazy Sunday morning. In the background, you have a classical soundtrack playing, and in front of you, an unfinished jigsaw puzzle waiting patiently to be completed.

    A puzzle is the perfect two-person activity, and we’ve got a great suggestion if you and your beau love classical music...

    Buy the Classic FM’s Great Composers jigsaw puzzle here >

  9. A large printed edition of their favourite score

    Is your better half a sucker for the Mahler symphonies? Or perhaps they’re more of a Mozart concerto lover?

    Whatever their all-time favourite work, there are some beautiful scores out there, which range from the tiniest A5 booklets to the rather majestic leather bound scores.

    Browse Bärenreiter’s score catelogue here >

    The Nine Symphonies – 9 study scores in a boxed set
    The Nine Symphonies – 9 study scores in a boxed set. Picture: Bärenreiter

  10. Bring your love for the stage into your home

    Opera is full of iconic couples – from Figaro and Susanna, to Papageno & Papagena, their love is put on stage for all to see. And why not bring your love for the stage home with this gift?

    We recommend an artistic poster portrayal of your partner's favourite production. This vintage La bohème poster is particularly aesthetic…

    Buy the La bohème poster on Etsy >

    La bohème vintage poster on Etsy
    La bohème vintage poster on Etsy. Picture: Etsy (OhThoseViolets)

