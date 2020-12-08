Sing Christmas carols with Fiona Bruce, Stanley Tucci, Sue Perkins and other stars – from your own home!

8 December 2020, 08:14 | Updated: 8 December 2020, 09:30

Maggie’s Carols in the Kitchen: sing Christmas carols with Fiona Bruce, Stanley Tucci, Sue Perkins and other stars, from your home
Maggie’s Carols in the Kitchen: sing Christmas carols with Fiona Bruce, Stanley Tucci, Sue Perkins and other stars, from your home. Picture: Getty / PA

By Rosie Pentreath

Maggie’s ‘Carols in the Kitchen’ will also feature festive performances from Eric Whitacre, soprano Ellie Laugharne, baritone Roderick Williams OBE, and legendary singer Lulu.

Cancer support charity, Maggie’s, is inviting us to stay warm and cosy in our homes this Christmas, and attend a star-studded Christmas carol singalong from the comfort of our kitchens.

A streamed Christmas event for all the family, Maggie’s ‘Carols in the Kitchen’ will be hosted by Fiona Bruce, and will also feature actors Stanley Tucci, Dominic West and James Norton, and comedian Sue Perkins, all giving illuminating readings.

And great baritone Roderick Williams OBE will be performing, as well as choral composer and conductor Eric Whitacre, the brilliant soprano Ellie Laugharne, and singer Lulu. Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall will also be giving a festive reading.

Read more: Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online >

The streamed concert will feature the premiere of a brand new choral piece from Eric Whitacre – written specially for Maggie’s – and our very own Alexander Armstrong will host a bonus live Q&A with Whitacre at 5.15pm, before the carol concert starts at 6pm. As well as being streamed online on 13 December, ‘Carols in the Kitchen’ will be broadcast in full on The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet on Wednesday 23 December.

‘Carols in the Kitchen’ will be broadcast on Classic FM as part of our Christmas schedule
‘Carols in the Kitchen’ will be broadcast on Classic FM as part of our Christmas schedule. Picture: Classic FM

The online event, supported by Clipfine, Sir Robert McAlpine, Ruddy and William Hare Group, is also offering the chance to enter a prize draw and win some great prizes – including a Lowden Sheeran guitar, signed by Ed himself, and a luxury mulled wine case, more details here.

Maggie’s is a cancer support charity founded in Edinburgh in 1996 by Maggie Keswick Jencks after her own experience of cancer. It now has centres across the UK and abroad.

‘Carols in the Kitchen’ streams online at 6pm GMT on Sunday 13 December. The concert will be broadcast in full on Classic FM at 8pm on Wednesday 23 December. Click here to find out more, reserve your free ticket, or buy prize draw entry.

