15 funny Christmas classical music tweets guaranteed to bring you mirth

23 December 2020, 13:22
Christmas may be fast approaching, but the nights are dark and the weather chilly. Here are the funniest lines from one of our favourite corners of the Internet to add some sparkle to your day...
👇 🤣
the hallelujah chorus be like:— hunter, but festive 🎄 (@Tenorable) December 23, 2019
god nipo
lord tent
the rein
for eth
om
My primary teacher sister once had a child in her class who included a spherical figure in drawing of the nativity. On asking who that was, the child replied "round John Virgin"— Lynda Taylor (@NorthumberArt) December 11, 2019
Did you know that Santa has a tenth reindeer, Olive?— Dad's Puns (@DadsPuns) December 14, 2019
She's mentioned in Rudolph's song
"Olive the other reindeer..."
Plenty of people gathering winter fuel! #christmascarolpun pic.twitter.com/0AgaBPx08A— Darren Holmes (@Flag_Marshal) December 24, 2013
Great to see Mary on keyboard and Joseph on vocals for a change. pic.twitter.com/1Plboqfcue— Ink Tank Media (@InkTankMedia) December 19, 2016
An old, old Christmas card design of mine (1979? 80?), redesigned for a gnu year. #ChristmasCard #ChristmasCarol pic.twitter.com/z11Zrkm4hc— Sandra Boynton (@SandyBoynton) December 22, 2020
Now it's time for a special Christmas song from six-year-old Aylan, who we met at Elfingrove in Glasgow last night. 🎅🎶 pic.twitter.com/9eTowqtOiO— STV News (@STVNews) December 6, 2019
I refuse. #BahHumbug pic.twitter.com/1XVSuBfkbO— Anna Lapwood (@annalapwood) December 15, 2019
Everybody sit down, because what I am about to tell you will change everything. It is FOUR COLLY BIRDS.— Kyran Pittman (@kyranpittman) December 20, 2012
Why did shepherds only wash their socks at nighttime— Brian O'Keefe (@rider45) December 11, 2019
My great aunt was a Sunday School teacher and was once presented with a drawing of Jesus, Mary, Joseph... and an enormous insect. The source? Misunderstanding the angel who instructed Joseph to "take the child and flea into Egypt"...— God Rest Ye Roguishly, Trader (@RogueTrader84) December 11, 2019
I just posted this yesterday:— Jeannie Prinsen (@JeanniePrinsen) December 11, 2019
I laugh every time I remember that my son calls "O Come All Ye Faithful" CIDER HAM. Why?
Because of the last 3 syllables of the chorus:
O come let uS ADORE HIM
S-A-D-O-R-E-H-I-M = CIDER HAM 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
mmmmmmm cider ham pic.twitter.com/ZgTncCK8Ns
Carl Orff the Bells— Milly March (@millymarch) December 18, 2019
Thank you and goodnight. #ComposersAsChristmasSongs
My darling daughter came home from nursery saying she was going to Beverley Anne’s. I said I needed to speak to her mummy to arrange things like that. No mummy we are all going from Nursery. After talking to Nursery teacher the group were going to Bethlehem in the Nativity 🥰🥰— lynne kirk (@rockchickangel) December 11, 2019
My sister @niamhdunnemusic thought it was “Sleep in heavenly peas” pic.twitter.com/eHhFbqREI0— Dr Bríd Dunne (@BridDunneOT) December 11, 2019
