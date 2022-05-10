This Periodic Table of composers makes music history really, really geeky

10 May 2022, 14:40 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 14:44

By Kyle Macdonald

Bach, Mozart and Mahler, all lined up as if we had all swapped music for chemistry.

Impress your friends with your command of classical composers and musical eras with this mighty display of the elements of classical music history.

Read more: 13 horrifying music notations that will make you want to tear up your sheet music

Take the Periodic Table of chemical elements where individual elements are ordered by their atomic number, electron configurations and properties, sub in composers grouped by coloured musical eras – and you get another level of pseudo/muso-science.

(click here for a larger version)

The Periodic Table of composers
The Periodic Table of composers. Picture: Tone Deaf Comics

Grouping by era and musical genre is a bit of genius touch to this tabular display and a great way to start conversations, as well as helping understand of the development of, well the most important things, over the centuries.

Thanks to the amazing creators at Tone Deaf Comics for conceiving and making this design. You can get your own copies of the poster here.

They have also made a fantastic follow-up table of women composers. Yay science!

The Periodic Table of women composers
The Periodic Table of women composers. Picture: Tone Deaf Comics

Now you know your Tchaikovksy from your titanium, and your Clara Schumann from you Selenium. We hoped you enjoyed this lesson.

More From ClassicFM

Eurovision opening theme: Conchita Wurst, Marc-Antoine Charpentier

What is the Eurovision opening music and how long has ‘Te Deum’ featured in the song contest?
Odenplan piano staircase

This piano staircase social experiment revealed how music makes everything better
Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: soundtrack and every musical easter egg

Elfman

Nadine Sierra

This operatic soprano finds stunning, unexpected acoustics to sing in
Austin Butler as rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley

Can ‘Elvis’ actor Austin Butler really sing and play guitar?

Tom Felton starred as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton was ‘desperate’ as a child to become a professional violinist

Latest music theory features

Can you pass Grade 1 music theory?

QUIZ: Could you pass Grade 1 music theory?

1 month ago

Lifestyle

Music theory Valentine’s Day cards

16 Valentine’s Day cards perfect for music theory nerds

2 months ago

Mr Bean soundtrack joke

A fan of the original ‘Mr Bean’ series has discovered the hilarious hidden joke in the soundtrack

3 months ago

Threatening Music Notation

13 horrifying music notations that will make you want to tear up your sheet music

3 months ago

What makes Christmas music sound so Christmassy?

What makes Christmas music sound so Christmassy?

4 months ago

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

11 days ago

Lifestyle

Which opera character is your soulmate?

We’ll reveal your opera soulmate from this in-depth personality quiz

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Mozart knows your deepest desires...

This classical music personality test will reveal your deepest desire

3 months ago

Lifestyle

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your age, height and star sign

This in-depth test about your favourite classical music will reveal your age, height and star sign

3 months ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

This year, the Queen marks her 70th year of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: what music is being performed and composed in celebration of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign?

4 days ago

Valentin Guerin plays Pyro-Trombone

Fearless trombonist invents epic flame-throwing musical instrument

4 days ago

Actress Marlene Dietrich singing for a group of GI's in France

During World War II Steinway pianos were parachuted onto battlefields to provide relaxation

5 days ago

Cobar Sound Chapel Official Opening

Australian water tank turned ‘sound chapel’ brings 24-hour classical music to the Outback

5 days ago

Classical music and studying: the 14 greatest pieces for brain power

Classical music for studying: the 14 greatest pieces for brain power

6 days ago