How good is Billie Eilish’s singing voice, from a classical music perspective?

27 July 2021, 11:39 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 12:30

How good is Billie Eilish’s singing voice, from a classical music perspective?
How good is Billie Eilish’s singing voice, from a classical music perspective? Picture: Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

As the young pop superstar drops her new album, Happier Than Ever, we take a deep listen to her understated vocals.

Billie Eilish is one of the most successful singer-songwriters working today.

On the eve of her second album, Happier Than Ever, the pop teen has already sold millions of records, won multiple Grammys, and recorded an iconic Bond song at just 18 years old – the youngest person ever to do so.

But how good is her voice, from a music analysis perspective? We go beyond the stardom and the slick production, and have a deep listen to Eilish’s isolated vocals in terms of tone, timbre, range and beyond.

Read more: A detailed musical analysis of Billie Eilish’s new Bond theme, ‘No Time to Die’

Tone

Eilish’s tone is typically soft and gentle, with a lyrical quality. She has a strong sense of pitch, something you will have heard while she’s riffing with brother, Finneas, during the songwriting process in Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry documentary, if you watched it. Or in Eilish’s live and a cappella performances.

She sings in an expressive way, with some vibrato, but she never pushes it beyond her natural voice to ‘belt’ – which is when a singer carries their ‘chest’ voice above their break to really force the sound.

There’s relatively little in the way of contrast in terms of volume or tone colour, when you compare Eilish’s voice to that of a classically trained singer. But that’s mainly because that’s not what this music requires, and “little” doesn’t mean none. It’s all very subtle.

To really get into Eilish’s tone, start with ‘ocean eyes’, ‘everything i wanted’ and ‘i love you’, before having a close listen to ‘when the party’s over’.

Read more: Why do opera singers use so much vibrato?

Timbre

Billie Eilish’s understated authentic pop style calls for a beautiful and fragile timbre. Her voice is typically breathy and wispy, but no less strong and sure.

Like her tone, she doesn’t stretch into big contrasts when it comes to the timbre, by which we mean the quality or the style, of her voice.

But have a listen to ‘bellyache’ and then ‘COPYCAT’ to hear the range of qualities Eilish’s voice does have. It’s not that of an operatic soprano, perhaps, but it’s always controlled. You’ll hear that it suits gentle, acoustic guitar-led moments – where it’s characterised by soft, muffled textures (opening verses in the former song) – just as well as it does an electronic club banger, where she drops the interference in favour of a smoother, stronger vocal that cuts through (the latter – which you can hear below).

Her voice is comparable to that of New Zealand teen pop sensation Lorde, and Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora.

Read more: Is Taylor Swift actually a good singer?

Range

Billie Eilish’s voice is roughly around the mezzo-soprano range.

Using ‘COPYCAT’ as an example again, she does go right into the top soprano ranges very occasionally, but the song largely sits in that comfortable mezzo range during its chorus and the majority of the verses.

Is Billie Eilish a good singer?

Yes. A good way to tell if pop or rock singers – singers who usually use microphones and perform with an amplified band – are good, is to strip it all back to just their voice.

Just listen to Eilish singing with no microphone, no amplification, and no production or effects to hide behind, from one-and-a-half minutes into this video:

She expertly takes on one of her pop songs, sitting relaxedly in an interview with only her voice to fall back on. The tone is pure, perfectly pitched, and decorated with her idiosyncratic breathiness and well-controlled vibrato. You’ll hear she has impeccable control.

She glisses beautifully through the word “show (...and never tell)” and she adds a drop of colour into the rhyming “know (...you too well)”, allowing “well” to drop off naturally to end the phrase.

Elish understands musical phrasing, approaching it just as you would a line in your concerto solo in classical music, by controlling the breath and adding certain touches of colour and emphasis where needed.

And she uses her voice to emphasise the melody, again as we would in classical with our melody instruments. Sublime stuff.

More From ClassicFM

30 hopeful pieces of classical music, as chosen by Classic FM’s Orchestra of Teenagers

30 hopeful pieces of classical music, as chosen by the nation’s leading youth orchestra

NYO

Violin boat with it's maritime friends

An Italian artist has just built an incredible 12-metre violin boat, which will sail the canals of Venice
What's the music in 'No Time to Die'?

No Time To Die soundtrack: what’s the music in the new Bond film and when is it released?
How Susan Boyle’s unexpected Olympics appearance stole the show

How Susan Boyle’s unexpected Olympics appearance stole the show

Susan Boyle

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballé sing 'Barcelona'

The iconic time Freddie Mercury and soprano Montserrat Caballé’s duet initiated the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

Videos

Latest music theory features

Three Lions lyrics, melody and instrumentation: Just how good is Football’s Coming Home?

Three Lions lyrics, melody and instrumentation: Just how good is Football’s Coming Home?

20 days ago

The greatest classical music drops

Six of the biggest dance floor ‘drops’ in classical music history

20 days ago

Music theory song

One song that teaches you everything about music theory

27 days ago

Why do we call classical music ‘classical music’?

Why do we call classical music ‘classical music’?

1 month ago

‘We are Britain’ song analysis

Top composer analyses ‘patriotic’ One Britain song the government wants all schoolchildren to sing

1 month ago

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Can you name these blurred-out musical instruments?

We blurred these 15 musical instruments, but any real music geek will still recognise them

14 days ago

Lifestyle

Put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra

QUIZ: Can you put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra?

1 month ago

Lifestyle

Perfect pitch quiz

Do you have perfect pitch? Take our test and find out

1 month ago

Lifestyle

Answer these questions truthfully and we’ll reveal which classical composer is your soulmate

Answer these questions and we’ll reveal which classical composer is your actual soulmate

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Are these phrases music terms or Harry Potter spells?

QUIZ: Is it a Harry Potter spell or a musical term?

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony begins on Friday 23 July

Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony: Every piece of music played at the event

3 days ago

All the video game music used at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony

All the video game music used at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony

3 days ago

Great classical music to accompany your commute (even if your drive isn’t quite as lovely as this)

The most glorious classical driving playlist to accompany your commute

4 days ago

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz Canel listens to the national anthem at the Festival International de Ballet

What is Cuba’s national anthem, who wrote it and what do the lyrics mean in English?

4 days ago

South Korea's players sing the national anthem prior to a friendly football match with Japan

What is South Korea’s national anthem, and what are the lyrics?

4 days ago