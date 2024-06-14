What are the lyrics to Slovenia’s national anthem?

14 June 2024, 09:34

Players and staff of Slovenia celebrate after the team's victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Slovenia and Kazakhstan on November 20, 2023 in Slovenia.
Players and staff of Slovenia celebrate after the team's victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Slovenia and Kazakhstan on November 20, 2023 in Slovenia. Picture: Getty Images
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Discover Slovenia’s epic national anthem, ‘A Toast’, and all about its background.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Slovenia’s National Anthem, which is based on the poem ‘Zdravljica’ (‘A Toast’), officially became the country’s anthem just over 30 years ago.

The lyrics are based on a poem by 19th-century Romantic Slovenian poet France Prešeren. He was inspired by the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity, championed by the French Revolution. Stanko Premrl, a Slovene composer, wrote music specifically for this poem in 1905.

From 1860 until the beginning of the 1990s, Slovenia’s national anthem was another song: ‘Naprej, zastava slave’ (‘Forward, Flag of Glory’), the first ever piece of Slovene text to be translated into English.

But after Slovenia gained independence as a nation in 1991, ‘Zdravljica’ was proclaimed as the anthem with the Act on the national symbols of Slovenia. The peaceful nature of its lyrics better fit a spirit of internationalism and harmony in the wake of the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Read more: What are the lyrics to the French National Anthem, La Marseillaise – and what do they mean?

Slovenian National Anthem - "Zdravljica" (SL/EN)

What are the lyrics to Slovenia’s national anthem in English?

Live, oh live, all the nations
Who long and work for that bright day
When o’er earth’s habitations
No war, no strife shall hold its sway

Who shall see
All men free
No more shall foes, but neighbours be!

Who shall see
All men free
No more shall foes, but neighbours,
No more shall foes, but neighbours be!

What are the lyrics to Slovenia’s national anthem in Slovene?

Žive naj vsi narodi
Ki hrepene dočakat' dan
Da koder sonce hodi
Prepir iz sveta bo pregnan

Da rojak
Prost bo vsak
Ne vrag, le sosed bo mejak!

Da rojak
Prost bo vsak
Ne vrag, le sosed bo
Ne vrag, le sosed bo mejak!

Discover music

See more Discover music

Players of Albania celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Albania and Czechia on October 12, 2023 in Tirana, Albania.

What are the lyrics to Albania’s national anthem?

1 day ago

Mario Gavranovic of Switzerland celebrates after scoring their side’s third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round between France and Switzerland in 2021.

What are the lyrics to Switzerland’s national anthem, the ‘Swiss Psalm’?

1 day ago

All the string quartet classical covers of pop songs featured in Bridgerton Season 3.

All the classical covers in Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 revealed

2 days ago

Berlin Philharmonic’s ‘Tom and Jerry’ symphony

Berlin Philharmonic’s magical ‘Tom and Jerry’ includes a percussionist barking like a dog

3 days ago

Berlin Phil

22-year-old Brad Kella wins The Piano 2024

22-year-old pianist, who taught himself to play whilst in foster care, wins Channel 4 show

4 days ago

French Army Choir and children sing Beethoven in Omaha Beach D-Day ceremony

Armed forces and children sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ in stirring D-Day commemoration

7 days ago

Beethoven

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classical Summertime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Professor Brian Cox joins Classic FM to present new six-part radio series ‘A Symphony of Science’

Professor Brian Cox joins Classic FM to present new six-part radio series ‘A Symphony of Science’
Glenn Gould, Mitsuko Uchida, Yuja Wang: exploring the 25 greatest pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Rihanna, Studio Ghibli and Black Panther appear in new official piano syllabus

Rihanna, Studio Ghibli and Black Panther appear in new official piano syllabus

Wartime songs: Bing Crosby, Vera Lynn, Doris Day

D-Day 80: The most poignant wartime songs

Aaron Copland and beyond: classical music to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

D-Day: 10 pieces of classical music to mark the 80th anniversary

Malakai Boyoh sings ‘Abide with Me’

Treble Malakai Bayoh sings moving ‘Abide with Me’ on 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

An 18th century Stradivarius violin, once owned by Catherine the Great, has been tokenised and is now an NFT.

A 316-year-old violin once owned by Catherine the Great is now an NFT

Innocent Masuku’s ‘Nessun dorma’ in the Britain’s Got Talent final brings judge Bruno Tonioli to tears.

Innocent Masuku’s ‘unstoppable’ Nessun dorma leaves Britain’s Got Talent judge in tears

Puccini

Dmytro Udovychenko in his winning performance

25-year-old Ukrainian wins prestigious competition with thrilling Shostakovich violin concerto
August Diehl stars as Shostakovich in a new film on the composer’s life, based on Julian Barnes’ novel, ‘The Noise of Time’.

Shostakovich is the subject of a new film, starring August Diehl