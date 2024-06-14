What are the lyrics to Slovenia’s national anthem?

Discover Slovenia’s epic national anthem, ‘A Toast’, and all about its background.

Slovenia’s National Anthem, which is based on the poem ‘Zdravljica’ (‘A Toast’), officially became the country’s anthem just over 30 years ago.

The lyrics are based on a poem by 19th-century Romantic Slovenian poet France Prešeren. He was inspired by the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity, championed by the French Revolution. Stanko Premrl, a Slovene composer, wrote music specifically for this poem in 1905.

From 1860 until the beginning of the 1990s, Slovenia’s national anthem was another song: ‘Naprej, zastava slave’ (‘Forward, Flag of Glory’), the first ever piece of Slovene text to be translated into English.

But after Slovenia gained independence as a nation in 1991, ‘Zdravljica’ was proclaimed as the anthem with the Act on the national symbols of Slovenia. The peaceful nature of its lyrics better fit a spirit of internationalism and harmony in the wake of the breakup of Yugoslavia.

What are the lyrics to Slovenia’s national anthem in English?

Live, oh live, all the nations

Who long and work for that bright day

When o’er earth’s habitations

No war, no strife shall hold its sway

Who shall see

All men free

No more shall foes, but neighbours be!

Who shall see

All men free

No more shall foes, but neighbours,

No more shall foes, but neighbours be!

What are the lyrics to Slovenia’s national anthem in Slovene?

Žive naj vsi narodi

Ki hrepene dočakat' dan

Da koder sonce hodi

Prepir iz sveta bo pregnan

Da rojak

Prost bo vsak

Ne vrag, le sosed bo mejak!

Da rojak

Prost bo vsak

Ne vrag, le sosed bo

Ne vrag, le sosed bo mejak!