A TikTok violinist duetted with his howling dog, and created this melancholic masterpiece

11 August 2021, 14:00 | Updated: 11 August 2021, 14:02

TikTok violinist duets with howling dog to create melancholic ‘doggo’s lament’
TikTok violinist duets with howling dog to create melancholic ‘doggo’s lament’. Picture: TikTok / @dallassymphony / @julia.szypulska

By Sian Moore

A violinist, a lyric soprano doggo, and an unexpectedly sombre piece of music.

Nikolas the Border Collie has been doing the rounds on social media, thanks to his wonderfully lyrical, operatic howls.

As the pooch’s wistful warbling echoed across the Internet, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra saw the potential for a duet.

Cue their co-concert master, Nathan Olsen, and his violin.

Using the TikTok ‘duet’ feature, Olsen accompanied the four-legged vocalist’s haunting howls with a melancholic violin solo to match.

And so, the ‘doggo’s lament’ was born.

Read more: Operatic dog duets perfectly with Luciano Pavarotti on ‘Nessun dorma’

It’s only a short performance, but it’s one loaded with sorrow and turmoil, so much of which hangs on that woeful semitone drop.

What the sweet doggo must have gone through to bring forth such grief, will remain a mystery.

Perhaps Nikolas was howling about a lost bone, or remembering the heartbreak of losing his favourite tennis ball while on a walk.

Read more: A composer is setting portraits of cats and dogs to music, and they are just beautiful

As the duet comes to an end, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra adds the on-screen caption: “What instruments are missing from this ensemble?”

Other musicians have answered the question, through a variety of collaborations with the operatic hound.

Musician and TikTok user Amosdoll Music provided a livelier soundtrack to the dog’s howls on his piano.

And producer and composer Raziel added some powerful orchestration to the canine’s crooning, which he shared on TikTok with the caption, “Dog Sonata F# Minor”.

But the true star of the show, of course, is Nikolas the Border Collie, whose talents have inspired musicians across the globe to join in.

Nikolas’ owner, Julia, only shared the original TikTok three days ago, but already it has had almost 750,000 likes.

“Born to be opera singer,” she captioned the clip.

Man’s best friend? More like musician’s best friend.

More From ClassicFM

Is Jennifer Hudson really playing piano and singing in ‘Respect’?

Is Jennifer Hudson really playing piano and singing in ‘Respect’?
1967 Welsh rugby game at Cardiff Arms Park

Enormous 1967 rugby crowd sings the Welsh national anthem in powerful, sonorous union
Gateways Music Festival Orchestra will make history at Carnegie Hall in 2022

All-Black classical symphony orchestra to play Carnegie Hall for first time in its 130-year history
Wales v Australia

What are the lyrics to the Welsh national anthem – and what do they mean?
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and his New York taxi tale

The time Yo-Yo Ma left his Stradivarius cello in the back of a New York cab...

Yo-Yo Ma

Research finds A level music in schools could ‘disappear’ in little more than a decade

A level music in schools could ‘disappear’ in little more than a decade

Music Education

Latest instrument features

Ella Fitzgerald and Debussy

This exquisite Ella Fitzgerald song was based on a Debussy piano miniature

Debussy

Violinist plays joyous bluegrass while tap-dancing for delayed airport crowd

Tap-dancing violinist plays joyous bluegrass at airport, to lift spirits during delays
2,008 people drumming to one beat at the Beijing 2008 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The monumental sound of 2,008 people drumming to one beat at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Videos

7-year-old classical guitar virtuoso plays with extraordinary passion and precision

7-year-old classical guitar virtuoso plays with extraordinary passion and precision
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra rebukes flautist’s remarks on coronavirus vaccines and US election fraud

US orchestra fires flautist who shared coronavirus conspiracy theories on social media

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute