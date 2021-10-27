Violin virtuoso plays iconic Super Mario Bros sound effects with startling accuracy
27 October 2021, 15:50
Watch in awe as violinist Teppei Okada soundtracks a live game of Super Mario Bros.
Composed by Nintendo sound designer Koji Kondo, the music and sounds of Super Mario Bros. are distinctly upbeat, peppy and addictive.
Everything from hitting a brick block, to squashing an enemy Goomba or absorbing a Super Star, has its own quirky musical theme.
A tempting challenge for any video game-loving musician to recreate then, no?
Enter Teppei Okada, a Tokyo-based violinist with a penchant for recreating iconic game music themes.
Watch as a level of Super Mario Bros. unfolds, and Okada simultaneously accompanies the gameplay with a faultless and thorough violin rendition of the sound effects...
Posted to his YouTube channel in 2020, Teppei’s virtuosic performance has almost racked up 250 million views.
Clearly, the allure for the viewers is the unexpected cover; most had anticipated a rendition of the Super Mario Bros. theme alone, not Teppei’s mesmerisingly accurate string portrayal of the iconic Nintendo sounds.
One viewer commented: “The sound of coins is so real that I can’t believe it.”
And if we’ve piqued your interest for virtuosic Mario music, you’ll likely enjoy this sprightly melodica rendition...