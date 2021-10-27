Violin virtuoso plays iconic Super Mario Bros sound effects with startling accuracy

27 October 2021, 15:50

By Sian Moore

Watch in awe as violinist Teppei Okada soundtracks a live game of Super Mario Bros.

Composed by Nintendo sound designer Koji Kondo, the music and sounds of Super Mario Bros. are distinctly upbeat, peppy and addictive.

Everything from hitting a brick block, to squashing an enemy Goomba or absorbing a Super Star, has its own quirky musical theme.

A tempting challenge for any video game-loving musician to recreate then, no?

Enter Teppei Okada, a Tokyo-based violinist with a penchant for recreating iconic game music themes.

Watch as a level of Super Mario Bros. unfolds, and Okada simultaneously accompanies the gameplay with a faultless and thorough violin rendition of the sound effects...

Read more: Pianist casually plays the Nintendo Mii theme on one hand, while solving a Rubik’s Cube

Posted to his YouTube channel in 2020, Teppei’s virtuosic performance has almost racked up 250 million views.

Clearly, the allure for the viewers is the unexpected cover; most had anticipated a rendition of the Super Mario Bros. theme alone, not Teppei’s mesmerisingly accurate string portrayal of the iconic Nintendo sounds.

One viewer commented: “The sound of coins is so real that I can’t believe it.”

And if we’ve piqued your interest for virtuosic Mario music, you’ll likely enjoy this sprightly melodica rendition...

