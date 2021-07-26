An Italian artist has just built an incredible 12-metre violin boat, which will sail the canals of Venice

26 July 2021, 17:04 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 19:54

The violin boat that will be launched in September
The violin boat that will be launched in September. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

The timeless design of a violin becomes a 12-metre virtuosic vessel, thanks to this inspired sculptor.

If you’re sitting by the waterways of Venice this autumn, and see a massive violin sailing by, you may well think you’ve had one too many aperol spritz. But fear not, it’s all part of a new work of art.

The floating fiddle is the brainchild of Venetian artist and sculptor Livio De Marchi, who for decades has created floating works for Italy’s canaled cultural centre.

Many months in the making, the gargantuan instrument has just been seen for the first time. It measures 12 metres in length, with a width of 4 metres. De Marchi describes it as ‘Noah’s Violin.’

The “Noah’s Violin” 🎻 is the latest creation of the Venetian Sculptor Livio De Marchi. It is currently being prepared...

Posted by Gallery Livio De Marchi on Monday, December 14, 2020

The project is being supported by the Venice Development Consortium, who clearly want to celebrate their city’s historic connection to music, and create a highly instgrammable moment while doing so.

Artist Livio De Marchi poses next to his latest creation
Artist Livio De Marchi poses next to his latest creation. Picture: Getty

The violin boat will be formally launched in September and will sail around Venice.

Violin-shaped boat in Venice
The scroll of the violin-shaped boat. Picture: Getty

In his artistic career, De Marchi worked first in marble, then bronze, and most recently in wood. He has completed a number of what he calls Giant Works, each with a touch of the ironic and bizarre. Floating in water is a definite theme (he’s in Venice, after all) in his floating cars, ‘paper’ cranes, and a giant boat in the form of shoe.

Violin boat with it's maritime friends
Violin boat with it's maritime friends. Picture: Getty

His latest keeps up the playful juxtaposition between objects and the canal water. And we have to say, we love it.

Livio De Marchi and team with their musical boat
Livio De Marchi and team with their musical boat. Picture: Getty

