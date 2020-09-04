Of course Mariah Carey’s rental has a violin-shaped swimming pool.

4 September 2020, 15:21

Mariah Carey has a swimming pool shaped like a violin in the garden of her rented home
Mariah Carey has a swimming pool shaped like a violin in the garden of her rented home. Picture: Realtor.com / Getty

By Sian Hamer

A 90-foot-long violin pool? This is exactly the kind of extra we approve of.

A swimming pool isn’t an unusual addition to a lavish mansion, but a violin-shaped swimming pool? You’ve got our attention.

Back in March, Mariah Carey and her family escaped quarantine in New York City to rent a mansion in the suburbs – which also happens to have a giant pool shaped like a string instrument. Think that’s extra enough?

Look closely and you’ll spot the pool has 5,600 fiber-optic strands and 450,000 glass tiles which were added to give it a colourful glow.

And, according to home and decor website Apartment Therapy, the violin’s bow is actually twin koi ponds, placed to appear as if they’re just below the water.

The violin-shaped feature is a 50,000-gallon pool
The violin-shaped feature is a 50,000-gallon pool. Picture: Realtor.com
The violin-shaped pool took 15 months to complete
The violin-shaped pool took 15 months to complete. Picture: Realtor.com

Read more: A cello concert in a swimming pool – this is classical music during COVID-19 >

The extravagant 90-foot-long feature took 15 months to complete and costed a whopping $1 million. Wowza.

But it does look like any music lover’s ideal pool for a quick paddle.

We just hope Mariah is playing Handel’s Water Music as she does her morning laps...

More From ClassicFM

Grieg played on the organ at Müpa Budapest is terrifying

Budapest’s mighty organ ringing out ‘Hall of the Mountain King’ is a terrifying sound

Grieg

Life-size Mr Darcy cake baked to celebrate Pride and Prejudice’s 25th anniversary

Life-size Mr Darcy cake baked to celebrate Pride and Prejudice’s 25th anniversary
Disney shares new trailer to live-action Mulan remake

Mulan live-action remake: Film’s soundtrack and how to watch on Disney Plus
Marus

17 memes you’ll understand if you love-to-hate being a classical musician
dog piano

Dog owner sets up camera after receiving noise complaints from neighbours, sees this
The Neanderthal Flute is carved from the bone of a Cave Bear

Here’s the world’s oldest instrument – the 50,000 year old Neanderthal Flute

Latest instrument features

Watermelon synth piano

A watermelon piano exists, and I can’t decide if I want to play or eat it

Videos

Strange pianos

19 truly bizarre pianos that honestly belong in a museum

Pianist Imogen Cooper awarded the Queen’s Medal for Music 2019

Pianist Imogen Cooper awarded the Queen’s Medal for Music 2019
Grandparents perform 'Up' theme on a piano for their 60th anniversary

Grandparents perform a beautiful piano duet of 'Up' theme on their 60th anniversary
Selfie, by John Dante Prevedini

A composer transcribed his own selfie into music – and it’s really beautiful

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute