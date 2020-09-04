Of course Mariah Carey’s rental has a violin-shaped swimming pool.

Mariah Carey has a swimming pool shaped like a violin in the garden of her rented home. Picture: Realtor.com / Getty

By Sian Hamer

A 90-foot-long violin pool? This is exactly the kind of extra we approve of.

A swimming pool isn’t an unusual addition to a lavish mansion, but a violin-shaped swimming pool? You’ve got our attention.

Back in March, Mariah Carey and her family escaped quarantine in New York City to rent a mansion in the suburbs – which also happens to have a giant pool shaped like a string instrument. Think that’s extra enough?

Look closely and you’ll spot the pool has 5,600 fiber-optic strands and 450,000 glass tiles which were added to give it a colourful glow.

And, according to home and decor website Apartment Therapy, the violin’s bow is actually twin koi ponds, placed to appear as if they’re just below the water.

The violin-shaped feature is a 50,000-gallon pool. Picture: Realtor.com

The violin-shaped pool took 15 months to complete. Picture: Realtor.com

Read more: A cello concert in a swimming pool – this is classical music during COVID-19 >

The extravagant 90-foot-long feature took 15 months to complete and costed a whopping $1 million. Wowza.

But it does look like any music lover’s ideal pool for a quick paddle.

We just hope Mariah is playing Handel’s Water Music as she does her morning laps...