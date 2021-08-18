12-year-old pianist stuns passersby at railway station with virtuosic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

12-year-old virtuoso stuns St Pancras passersby with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ piano arrangement. Picture: Cole Lam / Getty

By Sian Moore

Cole Lam’s energised piano take on the Queen classic was a sight to behold, as travellers took a moment on their busy journeys to enjoy the music.

Elton John’s piano at London’s St Pancras International station has been privy to an ivory-tickle or two, from the thousands who pass its tempting keys.

And when young pianist and composer Cole Lam sat before the keyboard, he knew the perfect piece with which to serenade the unsuspecting passersby.

Watch as the 12-year-old virtuoso performs a lively piano arrangement of Queen’s legendary six-minute suite, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, and stops suitcase-laden travellers in their tracks.

He pauses only for a moment to take a breath and enjoy the rapturous applause from the awed onlookers, before launching straight into another piece.

Lam is no stranger to a public piano performance. The pianist’s YouTube channel, which has amassed an eye-watering 676,000 subscribers, is packed with videos of his spontaneous railway station serenades.

But his ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ arrangement is one of the most popular performances, and has been viewed over 84 million times.

“Check out the reaction of the audience when it ‘appears’ that they may be wanting me to stop or get off the piano – and then all smiles when it is clear that they were asking for another song!” Lam writes in the video’s caption.

The clip was even retweeted by the official Queen Twitter page. What an endorsement.

This performance took place in 2019, and two years on the young musician is still regularly serenading the public.

Lam formerly played in the UK’s School of Rock The Musical, and was part of the National Children’s Choir too.

We can’t wait to see what this gifted pianist does next.