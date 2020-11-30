94-year-old ‘Santa Baby’ composer plays Moonlight Sonata for daughter’s birthday

30 November 2020, 12:07

Philip Springer plays Beethoven for his daughter
Philip Springer plays Beethoven for his daughter. Picture: Tamar Springer/Facebook

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Proof that even in old age, music will never leave you.

This is the wonderful moment a near-centenarian, and one of this century’s most successful Christmas songwriters, plays Beethoven for his daughter on piano with superb accuracy and musicality.

American composer Philip Springer, now 94 years old, is the brains behind the deliciously coy Christmas song, ‘Santa Baby’ (1953).

Springer also wrote songs for some of music’s greatest names throughout his decades-spanning career, including Frank Sinatra, Dusty Springfield and Elvis Presley.

But his biggest hit has remained the Christmas standard, which has been covered by stars from Kylie Minogue and Taylor Swift, to Robbie Williams and Madonna.

Springer’s daughter, Tamar, shared a video of her father playing the ‘Moonlight’ Sonata for her birthday, with a sweet message that appears to have resonated with hundreds of thousands of people around the world who are missing the joy of live music.

Read more: 92-year-old with dementia remembers ‘Moonlight’ Sonata on piano >

Thanks for each and every happy birthday wish today, your posts make a really nice day even better. If you have 5 minutes, this was a birthday highlight for me, my 94 year old dad, "Santa Baby" composer Philip Springer, playing the Moonlight Sonata.

Posted by Tamar Springer on Saturday, November 14, 2020

The video now has more than 350,000 views on Facebook, since it was published on 15 November.

“Thanks for each and every happy birthday wish today, your posts make a really nice day even better,” Tamar captioned her video.

“If you have 5 minutes, this was a birthday highlight for me, my 94-year-old dad, ‘Santa Baby’ composer Philip Springer, playing the Moonlight Sonata.”

In 1999, Tamar, produced her favourite of her father’s works, The Bells of Notre Dame, a concert musical based on the beloved Victor Hugo novel.

This year, Tamar had intended to put on a production of the musical, but performances were sadly cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Her team has said: “The show will go on, though! As soon as the world situation permits, The Bells of Notre Dame will return.”

