Owner’s secret footage catches dog playing and singing at a piano

23 June 2022, 15:52

Howling singing dog
Howling singing dog. Picture: PawshPal/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

This white poodle had a ball playing piano while his owners were out.

Another musical dog has graced our screens, and we couldn’t be happier.

In the video (watch below), a white pooch can be seen hopping up onto the piano stool and warming up with a couple of cluster chords.

After his warm-up, he finds his voice and begins to throw his head back and howl along.

Herbert Howells, let’s call him, intersperses his piano-playing with rhythmic yelps, providing the musical solo-and-accompaniment we didn’t know we needed.

Read more: Owners capture astonishing footage of Dalmatian playing piano and singing along

At the end of his paw-some performance, the pup appears to wait for his audience’s applause to come in…

… and when it doesn’t, he eventually decides enough is enough, and jumps down off the piano stool.

A virtuosic solo, delivered with aplomb. Bravo to the pooch that just needed a little privacy before finding the confidence to give his performance of a lifetime.

One version of this video claims that the house’s owner received noise complaints from the neighbours, and it wasn’t until looking at the nanny cam that they discovered the canine culprit. We like this theory.

