Pianist dad documents daughter’s musical journey from baby to five years old

Dad documents playing piano to daughter for over five years. Picture: Paul Barton

By Sian Hamer

Five years of piano playing, and a life-long love of music for one baby girl.

A pianist dad has documented playing to his daughter, from birth to five years old.

The first clip in the heart-warming series shows Paul Barton cradling his baby girl, Emilie, in one arm as he plays Barber’s ‘Adagio for Strings’ with his free hand.

Emilie ages before our eyes to a soundtrack of Brahms, Ravel and Beethoven, morphing from just a wee dot into a wonderfully charismatic, music-loving five year old.

From tiny hands curiously tickling the ivories, to singing along to her father’s rendition of Mancini’s ‘Moon River’, a young musician blossoms...

Barton’s video, ‘Daddy-Daughter 20 Piano Moments’, has unsurprisingly been watched by more than 3.6 million music-loving people on social media.

“How wonderful! For you both. She will forever have a love of music and of Daddy. He is an amazing pianist! I love Moon River!!!” one user commented.

Another wrote: “How precious to watch a father take so much interest and time with his daughter.”

While the film is a tangible product of a dad’s one-to-one musical moments with his daughter, those countless hours spent together at the keyboard will be the real gift.

*wipes tear from cheek*