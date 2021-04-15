Can Timothée Chalamet really play piano? Watch his Bach performance in Call Me By Your Name

15 April 2021, 13:08

Can Timothée Chalamet play guitar and piano?
Can Timothée Chalamet play guitar and piano? Picture: Netflix/Call Me By Your Name

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

As well as possessing a rather excellent head of hair, it appears actor Timothée Chalamet is also something of a boy wonder on keys. Watch him playing Bach in ‘Call Me by Your Name’, with absolutely no dubbing.

There’s a wonderful scene in Call Me by Your Name, the critically acclaimed Luca Guadagnino film about a summer of first love, where young Elio plays a lively Bach caprice on piano but keeps changing it to tease Oliver.

“That sounds different, did you change it?” Oliver asks.

“Well, I changed it a little bit,” the younger man (Timothée Chalamet) replies. “I just played it the way Liszt would’ve played it if he altered Bach’s version.”

Oliver asks Elio to play the original version, the one he played on guitar outside. He obliges, but once again plays it with a twist. “I just played it the way Busoni [who did some magnificent Bach transcriptions] would’ve played it if he’d altered Liszt’s version,” Elio explains says.

Finally, he turns back to his family’s Bösendorfer grand and plays it as Bach wrote it. The piece is the charming ‘Allegro’ from the Capriccio in B flat major ‘On the Departure of a Beloved Brother’ which young Bach, as the title suggests, dedicated to his sibling.

Read more: What’s the classical music featured in ‘Call Me By Your Name’? >

Can Timothée Chalamet really play piano?

Often, while actors will learn to play an instrument for a role to make it appear authentic, the music we hear in the film is actually recorded by a professional. Take Bradley Cooper’s guitar-playing in A Star is Born; he played all the right notes on camera, but to make it believable that he could be a rock star selling out arenas, it’s guitarist Lukas Nelson’s playing that we actually hear on the soundtrack.

But in Call Me by Your Name (unless Timothée’s musical double wants to pipe up now and set the record straight) all the ivory-tickling is one hundred percent Chalamet.

The French-speaking actor took piano lessons, and Italian classes, to prepare himself for playing the prodigious Elio.

Here’s another clip of him tickling the ivories, courtesy of one of the Internet’s many Chalamet devotees:

Can Timothée Chalamet play guitar?

“And what is wrong with Bach, the way Bach would’ve played it?” Oliver asks as he tries to prod lovestruck Elio into playing the classical guitar version of the Capriccio that he heard outside.

“Bach never wrote it for the guitar,” Elio retorts.

As well as being a dab hand at smart comebacks, Elio is also supposed to be a multi-instrumentalist. So, Chalamet learned just enough guitar to be able to pluck out that same Bach melody.

Now, Chalamet is taking his six-string prowess up a notch for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic Going Electric, which will follow the harmonica-wielding music icon’s journey from folk singer to rock n’ roll star.

Timothée Chalamet took piano lessons for Call Me by Your Name
Timothée Chalamet took piano lessons for Call Me by Your Name. Picture: Getty

Can Timothée Chalemet sing?

It appears so.

In the 2019 Woody Allen romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York, Chalamet sings the pop standard ‘Everything Happens to Me’ at the piano. His voice is delicate and without pretention, with just a hint of jazzy vibrato at the end of each phrase.

For Chalamet’s next musical project, how about another Busoni-Bach transcription? We’ll just leave the magnificent ‘Chaconne’ here for him to practise…

More From ClassicFM

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle

What time is Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, and what music and hymns will there be?
Phantom of the Opera orchestra halved when show returns to West End

West End’s Phantom of the Opera slices orchestra in half, leaving musicians without a job

Lloyd Webber

Edinburgh’s International Festival to go ahead completely outdoors, for first time ever

Edinburgh’s International Festival to go ahead completely outdoors, for first time ever
Composer Yoko Shimomura wrote music for Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy XV among other popular video games,

7 of the best pieces of music by video game composer Yoko Shimomura
What are the lyrics to the traditional hymn ‘Amazing Grace’?

What are the lyrics to ‘Amazing Grace’, and what’s the story behind the traditional hymn?
Real-life Maria von Trapp teaches Julie Andrews how to yodel

The time real-life Maria Von Trapp taught Sound of Music’s Julie Andrews how to yodel

Latest instrument features

Violinist Jennifer Pike: “Limited freedom of movement is disastrous for the arts”

Violinist Jennifer Pike: ‘Limited freedom of movement is disastrous for the arts’

Jennifer Pike

Church organist plays utterly spine-chilling version of ‘The Exorcist’ main theme

Church organist plays utterly spine-chilling version of ‘The Exorcist’ main theme
Maxim Vengerov reveals his five favourite violin works

Virtuoso Maxim Vengerov expertly reveals the five greatest violin pieces ever written

Maxim Vengerov

Berlin Philharmonic prank video

The Berlin Philharmonic hoped to prank a soloist by playing the wrong concerto… but it didn’t go to plan

Berlin Phil

Harry Connick Jr audience claps

Jazz pianist finds ingenious way to correct audience clapping on the wrong beat

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute