Hear the epic sound of a 33,112-pipe organ in Atlantic City – the world’s largest musical instrument

11 May 2022, 17:45 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 18:09

By Siena Linton

The colossal instrument is the proud holder of four Guinness World Records for its size and volume.

Nestled in a cluster of islands lining the east coast of the United States, New Jersey’s Atlantic City is a popular holiday destination, well-known for its nightlife, casinos, beaches and the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Looking out over the Atlantic Ocean is Boardwalk Hall, home to the Miss America Pageant, ice hockey games, music concerts... and the world’s largest musical instrument.

With a whopping 33,112 pipes, the Boardwalk Hall Auditorium Organ holds four Guinness World Records, two relating to its size and two to its ear-splitting volume. Listen to the glorious sound (above) of this powerful instrument in Bach’s Toccata in D minor, performed by Thomas Gaynor.

Read more: Organist’s thundering Bach ‘Toccata’ played in Berlin Cathedral is a terrifying experience

The world’s largest organ has seven manual keyboards and over 1,200 stops.
The world’s largest organ has seven manual keyboards and over 1,200 stops. Picture: Historic Organ Restoration Committee

Built between May 1929 and December 1932 by the Midmer-Losh Organ Company, the organ is one of only two in the world to have pipes 64 feet in length, the other being the Sydney Town Hall Grand Organ.

Tasked with filling the large Boardwalk Hall auditorium with its sound, the organ is also the loudest musical instrument ever constructed. The wind pressure that bellows through the instrument’s pipes when played is roughly 30 times more forceful than that on a normal organ stop.

Its sound is described in the Guinness Book of World Records as “a pure trumpet note of ear-splitting volume, six times louder than the loudest train whistle”, and it has been nicknamed the “Sonic Mount Rushmore” by the Historic Organ Restoration Committee.

Listen on Global Player: More organ music in our Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022 Live Playlist

The main console of the organ breaks records, too, with its seven manual keyboards and over 1,200 stops lining its walls.

The organ has been undergoing several decades of restoration, since being damaged by a hurricane in 1944 and further destruction by renovation work to the Hall in 2001. As of 2020, more than half of the organ is once again working.

More From ClassicFM

The best classical meditation music for mindfulness and yoga

The best classical meditation music for mindfulness and yoga

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

Lifestyle

Eurovision opening theme: Conchita Wurst, Marc-Antoine Charpentier

What is the Eurovision opening music and how long has ‘Te Deum’ featured in the song contest?
Odenplan piano staircase

This piano staircase social experiment revealed how music makes everything better
Period Table from Tone Deaf Comics

This Periodic Table of composers makes music history really, really geeky
Benedict Cumberbatch stars in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: soundtrack and every musical easter egg

Elfman

Latest instrument features

Austin Butler as rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley

Can ‘Elvis’ actor Austin Butler really sing and play guitar?

Tom Felton starred as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton was ‘desperate’ as a child to become a professional violinist
Actress Marlene Dietrich singing for a group of GI's in France

During World War II Steinway pianos were parachuted onto battlefields to provide relaxation
Cobar Sound Chapel Official Opening

Australian water tank turned ‘sound chapel’ brings 24-hour classical music to the Outback
Lizzo plays her new $55,000 flute for the press at last night’s Met Gala

Lizzo brought her flute to the Met Gala, and performed Debussy on the red carpet steps

Videos

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute