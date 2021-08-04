7-year-old classical guitar virtuoso plays with extraordinary passion and precision

4 August 2021, 13:49

By Sian Moore

Konstantina Andritsou’s performance of a Tárrega melody is measured, and mesmerising.

A phenomenal young guitarist has been garnering attention online, for this video in which she plays a work by renowned Spanish composer Francisco Tárrega aged just seven years old.

Konstantina Andritsou plays with passion and precision as she holds the seemingly oversized instrument in her arms while on stage one day in Athens.

As the young virtuoso calmly plays through the ‘Capricho árabe’, she maintains all the composure of a professional musician.

Watch her delightful playing below.

Incredibly, Konstantina took up playing classical guitar only three years earlier, aged four.

This 2014 performance took place at the Athens Concert Hall, as part of a concert called A Song for Manos.

Since then, the young guitarist has performed in a series of high-profile events and festivals, and in 2019, she gave her first recital at the Razi Conservatory, a music school in Drosia, Greece.

We wish Konstantina all the best in her surely very bright future in music.

