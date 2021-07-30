7-year-old pianist mesmerises with virtuosic and heartfelt Chopin on live TV

30 July 2021, 16:37 | Updated: 30 July 2021, 20:11

Young pianist Elisey Mysin
Young pianist Elisey Mysin. Picture: YouTube / Elisey Mysin

By Kyle Macdonald

A classical prodigy with a musical maturity beyond his years. Elisey Mysin is a name to remember.

This piano performance may well take your breath away, as the smallest of hands grace a full-sized keyboard with such emotional power.

On a 2018 Russian TV show, child prodigy Elisey Mysin stepped into the spotlight to play Frédéric Chopin's gentle and expressive Nocturne in C♯ minor.

Mysin was only 7 years old at the time.

Footage of the live mini-recital has since created quite a storm online. Many viewers have remarked not only on the young pianist's considerable technique, but also the expression and maturity of his playing. Watch below.

Chopin's music has long been considered some of the most demanding of all piano repertoire. It requires not only nimble fingers for those virtuosic flourishes, but a deep sense of control, rubato and nuanced touch for expression.

“Played with real feelings, not just notes,” remarks one admirer about this performance. We could not agree more.

Elisey Mysin was born in the Russian city of Stavropol. His journey with his instrument started when he was aged four.

The young prodigy is currently studying at the Moscow Conservatory under piano teacher and soloist, Natalia Trull.

In 2020, Elisey celebrated his 10th birthday. His musical career already sparkles with incredible highlights. He has performed with Russia's National Symphony Orchestra, the Russian National Youth Symphony Orchestra and regularly performs with superstar piano virtuoso Denis Matsuev. His YouTube channel boasts over 200,000 subscribers as he documents his journey in music.

And all this is only the beginning. We watch with interest and admiration, Elisey!

