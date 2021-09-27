This cello quartet’s cover of the Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep is Your Love’ is sheer delight
27 September 2021, 13:30
Enjoy this utterly infectious cello rendition of the Bee Gees’ 1970s pop ballad.
Classical pop song covers are having a renaissance, courtesy in large part to the trifecta of musical greatness known as Kris Bowers, the Vitamin String Quartet and the Bridgerton soundtrack.
And now, here’s a new one to put a spring in your step.
Watch the delightfully unexpected pop-meets-classical fusion, as the Prague Cello Quartet performs an orchestral take on Bee Gees’ 1977 hit ‘How Deep Is Your Love’.
The result? A bright, heart-warming melody that gives the pop ballad a sprightly classical twist...
It was film score composer Petr Wajsar who arranged this beautiful version of the best-selling Bee Gees single.
The quartet is made up of Jan Zvěřina, Petr Špaček, Ivan Vokáč and Jan Zemen, who showcase adaptations of well-known compositions to help bring down the boundaries of traditional classical music.
They are currently touring the Czech Republic – you can find tickets for upcoming shows here. Or, rent the group’s concert on Vimeo if you’re happier watching from home.