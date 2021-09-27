This cello quartet’s cover of the Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep is Your Love’ is sheer delight

27 September 2021, 13:30

This string rendition of the Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep is Your Love’ is sheer delight
This string rendition of the Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep is Your Love’ is sheer delight. Picture: YouTube / Prague Cello Quartet / sheetmusic-free.com

By Sian Moore

Enjoy this utterly infectious cello rendition of the Bee Gees’ 1970s pop ballad.

Classical pop song covers are having a renaissance, courtesy in large part to the trifecta of musical greatness known as Kris Bowers, the Vitamin String Quartet and the Bridgerton soundtrack.

And now, here’s a new one to put a spring in your step.

Watch the delightfully unexpected pop-meets-classical fusion, as the Prague Cello Quartet performs an orchestral take on Bee Gees’ 1977 hit ‘How Deep Is Your Love’.

The result? A bright, heart-warming melody that gives the pop ballad a sprightly classical twist...

Read more: String quartet serenades Venice’s canals on a boat shaped like a violin

It was film score composer Petr Wajsar who arranged this beautiful version of the best-selling Bee Gees single.

The quartet is made up of Jan Zvěřina, Petr Špaček, Ivan Vokáč and Jan Zemen, who showcase adaptations of well-known compositions to help bring down the boundaries of traditional classical music.

They are currently touring the Czech Republic – you can find tickets for upcoming shows here. Or, rent the group’s concert on Vimeo if you’re happier watching from home.

More From ClassicFM

What's the music in 'No Time to Die'?

No Time To Die soundtrack: what’s the music in the new Bond film and when is it released?
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Watch a sublime string quartet serenade Venetians with Vivaldi on a boat shaped like a violin

A sublime string quartet serenades Venice’s canals with Vivaldi, on a boat shaped like a violin
Chi-chi Nwanoku plays in the Chineke! Orchestra at Classic FM Live

Chi-chi Nwanoku: ‘After a three-decade career in classical music, I was still the only person of colour on stage’

Chineke! Orchestra

French string duo Camille and Julie Berthollet play at Classic FM Live 2021

‘It’s our responsibility to show classical music to everyone,’ say young stars Camille and Julie Berthollet

Camille & Julie

In a dark cave, the Great Stalacpipe Organ plays haunting Moonlight Sonata

Immense stalacpipe organ plays out haunting Beethoven ‘Moonlight’ Sonata in a dark cave

Latest instrument features

Alexandra Dariescu is a ground-breaking Romanian pianist playing at Classic FM Live 2021

Who is Alexandra Dariescu? The groundbreaking Romanian pianist’s biography, performances and recordings
Antonio Cadenas plays piano

101-year-old man with Alzheimer’s shows us all the eternal power of music
Violin-shaped boat parades near the Accademia Bridge in Venice, Italy.

A giant 12-metre violin boat just sailed through the canals of Venice
India’s ambulance sirens will play out traditional flute and tabla music

India to replace ambulance sirens with traditional flute and tabla music
Season 3 of HBO’s Succession has been announced for Autumn 2021.

Succession soundtrack: Here’s why the HBO show’s theme tune is stuck in your head

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute