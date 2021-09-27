This cello quartet’s cover of the Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep is Your Love’ is sheer delight

This string rendition of the Bee Gees’ ‘How Deep is Your Love’ is sheer delight. Picture: YouTube / Prague Cello Quartet / sheetmusic-free.com

By Sian Moore

Enjoy this utterly infectious cello rendition of the Bee Gees’ 1970s pop ballad.

Classical pop song covers are having a renaissance, courtesy in large part to the trifecta of musical greatness known as Kris Bowers, the Vitamin String Quartet and the Bridgerton soundtrack.

And now, here’s a new one to put a spring in your step.

Watch the delightfully unexpected pop-meets-classical fusion, as the Prague Cello Quartet performs an orchestral take on Bee Gees’ 1977 hit ‘How Deep Is Your Love’.

The result? A bright, heart-warming melody that gives the pop ballad a sprightly classical twist...

It was film score composer Petr Wajsar who arranged this beautiful version of the best-selling Bee Gees single.

The quartet is made up of Jan Zvěřina, Petr Špaček, Ivan Vokáč and Jan Zemen, who showcase adaptations of well-known compositions to help bring down the boundaries of traditional classical music.

They are currently touring the Czech Republic – you can find tickets for upcoming shows here. Or, rent the group’s concert on Vimeo if you’re happier watching from home.