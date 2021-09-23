A sublime string quartet serenades Venice’s canals with Vivaldi, on a boat shaped like a violin

23 September 2021, 16:55

Watch a sublime string quartet serenade Venetians with Vivaldi on a boat shaped like a violin
Watch a sublime string quartet serenade Venetians with Vivaldi on a boat shaped like a violin. Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

Watch these talented virtuosos balance and bow on a 12-metre floating violin winding its way around the picturesque Italian city.

Earlier this month, a 12-metre boat, in the exact shape of a violin, set sail on its maiden voyage through the canals of Venice.

Venetian artist and sculptor Livio De Marchi has for decades created floating works for the famous waterways, and his giant ‘Noah’s Violin’ boat, launched on 18 September, is a magnificent tribute to music.

And now, as if the boat itself wasn’t treat enough, a string quartet has been spotted bravely balancing on its curved deck, performing some virtuosic Vivaldi.

Read more: A giant 12-metre violin boat just sailed through the canals of Venice

The steadfast quartet sailed along Venice’s Grand Canal performing an arrangement of Vivaldi’s ‘Spring’ from The Four Seasons, and other pieces, standing up and barefooted for balance. They were steered by a be-hatted captain, and watched by boats of appreciative passers-by.

Curved gondolas carrying grateful audiences can be seen following along behind, their passengers enjoying the soothing sounds of the beautiful Baroque piece floating across the water.

The violin boat is a tribute to the post-pandemic recovery of Venice, which is rebuilding itself after the arts, crafts and tourism industries it’s so well-known for took a devastating hit amidst COVID-19 restrictions. The artist also aims to honour those who have lost their life to the ongoing pandemic.

We think concerts cruising along on giant musical instrument boats should very much be the new normal.

More From ClassicFM

Chi-chi Nwanoku plays in the Chineke! Orchestra at Classic FM Live

Chi-chi Nwanoku: ‘After a three-decade career in classical music, I was still the only person of colour on stage’

Chineke! Orchestra

French string duo Camille and Julie Berthollet play at Classic FM Live 2021

‘It’s our responsibility to show classical music to everyone,’ say young stars Camille and Julie Berthollet

Camille & Julie

In a dark cave, the Great Stalacpipe Organ plays haunting Moonlight Sonata

Immense stalacpipe organ plays out haunting Beethoven ‘Moonlight’ Sonata in a dark cave
Classic FM Live 2021: experience the spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures

Classic FM Live 2021: experience the spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures

Events

Alexandra Dariescu is a ground-breaking Romanian pianist playing at Classic FM Live 2021

Who is Alexandra Dariescu? The groundbreaking Romanian pianist’s biography, performances and recordings
Audience confidence rises by nearly 50 percent after attending first concert, study finds

Audience confidence rises by nearly 50 percent after attending first post-lockdown concert, study finds

Latest instrument features

Antonio Cadenas plays piano

101-year-old man with Alzheimer’s shows us all the eternal power of music
Violin-shaped boat parades near the Accademia Bridge in Venice, Italy.

A giant 12-metre violin boat just sailed through the canals of Venice
India’s ambulance sirens will play out traditional flute and tabla music

India to replace ambulance sirens with traditional flute and tabla music
Season 3 of HBO’s Succession has been announced for Autumn 2021.

Succession soundtrack: Here’s why the HBO show’s theme tune is stuck in your head
Best versions of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata

7 greatest-ever versions of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata

Beethoven

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute