What are the lyrics to ‘Happy Birthday’, including the additional verses?

11 July 2023, 13:49

Orchestras pranking their conductors on their birthdays

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

‘Happy Birthday’ is one of the best-known tunes in the world, but not many people know there are two more verses to it.

After years of singing it for friends and family and flamboyantly harmonising on the last line, we are all pretty familiar with the first verse of ‘Happy Birthday’.

It goes like this:

Happy Birthday to you
Happy Birthday to you
Happy Birthday dear (name)
Happy Birthday to you.

Read more: Conductor tears apart ‘Happy Birthday’ and makes it better

'Happy Birthday' is one of the best-known melodies of all time
'Happy Birthday' is one of the best-known melodies of all time. Picture: Getty

But what if we were to tell you that are were two whole extra verses, that go like this?

From good friends and true,
From old friends and new,
May good luck go with you,
And happiness too.

How old are you now?
How old are you now?
How old, How old
How old are you now?

Now your mind is feeling suitably blown, here’s the song again, arranged as if the great Polish piano master, Frédéric Chopin, had composed it...

What if Chopin had written ‘Happy Birthday’?

Who wrote ‘Happy Birthday’?

‘Happy Birthday’ was composed by two American sisters, Patty and Mildred J Hill, who wrote the melody in 1893. Patty was a school teacher and Mildred was a pianist and composer.

The melody was originally written for a song called ‘Good Morning to All’, which the sisters wrote together for Patty’s students. The birthday lyrics were added later.

Sing along to the tune with their original lyric, and you can hear it fits the main melody perfectly.

Read more: What if Frédéric Chopin had written ‘Happy Birthday’?

What are the full lyrics to ‘Happy Birthday’?

Happy Birthday to you
Happy Birthday to you
Happy Birthday dear (name)
Happy Birthday to you.
(usually sung without the two additional verses)

From good friends and true,
From old friends and new,
May good luck go with you,
And happiness too.

How old are you now?
How old are you now?
How old, How old
How old are you now?

Discover music

See more Discover music

St Paul’s Cathedral Choir sing ‘Jerusalem’

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Jerusalem’, and is it England’s national anthem?

1 hour ago

Parry

Abide with me can be heard in churches and stadiums alike

What are the lyrics to ‘Abide with Me’ and what’s the hymn’s history?

1 hour ago

Sir Keir Starmer is a former flautist with a love for Beethoven

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘We have lost sight of the value of music and arts in schools’

1 hour ago

Victorian wooden choir stalls of Peterborough Cathedral

The 15 greatest hymns of all time

7 hours ago

Organist Anna Lapwood at St John’s Smith Square

Organist Anna Lapwood plays monumental ‘How to Train your Dragon’ on a mighty Baroque instrument

22 hours ago

Hear the melodic singing of a supermassive black hole in the Milky Way… that woke up 200 years ago

Hear the melodic singing of a supermassive black hole in the Milky Way… that woke up 200 years ago

23 hours ago

Videos

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM at the Movies

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Video Game Music

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

The Iranian singer continued to sing even when a security guard approached her.

Iranian woman sings solo at historic mosque in brave defiance of security and music ban

Videos

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Billy Joel and Beethoven

Did you know Billy Joel’s ‘This Night’ uses the same melody as Beethoven’s Sonata Pathétique?

Beethoven

Trumpeter Matilda Lloyd performs a Puccini aria in a beautiful stairwell acoustic.

Trumpeter finds extraordinary church stairwell acoustic, plays opera’s greatest tune

Puccini

The English National Opera is holding their first ‘Yard Sale’ in over a decade this weekend

English National Opera is holding its first ‘yard sale’ of costumes and props in a decade

ENO

If Satie had written Blackadder? Solo pianist plays iconic TV theme in ‘Gymnopédie’ style

If Satie had written Blackadder? Solo pianist plays iconic TV theme in ‘Gymnopédie’ style

Classic FM is upgrading to DAB+ across the UK

Classic FM is upgrading to DAB+ across the UK giving listeners superior sound quality

Nicola Benedetti is one of the musicians performing at the Scottish coronation service in Edinburgh

King Charles’ Scottish Coronation music: Every song, piece and hymn being performed

Violinist Nicola Benedetti played ‘Farewell to Stromness’ at King Charles’ Scottish ‘Coronation’.

Nicola Benedetti plays emotional ‘Farewell to Stromness’ violin solo at King’s Scottish Coronation

Nicola Benedetti

The choristers of the Choir of Her Majesty's Chapel Royal sing during an Evensong service at the Chapel Royal, St James' Palace in London 2018

What are the lyrics to ‘Christ is Made the Sure Foundation’, the coronation hymn?