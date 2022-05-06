Fearless musician invents epic flame-throwing trombone

Valentin Guérin plays Pyro-Trombone. Picture: YouTube / Valentin Guerin

By Kyle Macdonald

Con fuoco, trombones! This is for all those who love their classical music dramatic and fiery.

Trombonist Valentin Guérin has done what we’ve all dreamed would one day happen: turned his trombone into a flamethrower.

He’s given his blazing masterpiece an excellent name, too. It’s called the Pyro-Trombone, and it is quite a sight to behold.

Now that will add even more blast to your Wagner brass.

Here’s an entire seven-minute piece – Fantastic Polka by Arthur Pryor – dedicated to this majestic creation. It may begin in candlelight, but there’s so much more flame in store.

If you’re a dependable woodwind player, this all might make you feel quite nervous, with the orchestra’s brass section nestled behind you on stage. But please be assured, safety is very important. Guérin says the Pyro-Trombone was developed with the help of pyrotechnicians and relevant experts, and meets the standards for outdoor performances. Good to know.

With over 400,000 views since the Pyro-Trombone’s debut, it’s fair to say it has lit up his YouTube channel.

One viewer comments: “I have always envisioned and joked about having a trombone to have fire come out, but I never thought that I would ever actually see it happen. You are now the coolest dude.”