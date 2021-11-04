12 highly relatable moments every musician has experienced
4 November 2021, 17:17 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 17:26
Every musician has had *these* moments, and we're here to document them in gifs.
We’ve all been there - from the practice grind, to unwashed concert blacks and on-stage fails; a musician's life is anything but boring.
Here are some of the moments that make our lives so interesting, and our memes so relatable...
-
When you spot a stranger with a musical instrument case
-
When you’re trying to follow a chaotic conductor
-
When the music falls off your stand mid-performance
-
When you’re struggling with a case, and someone asks “I bet you wish you’d picked the flute!”
-
When someone tells you how good you were after a gig, but you know how many mistakes you made
-
When you’re trying to figure out who is out-of-tune
-
When you realise you’ve left part of your instrument at home
-
When you go see a concert, and subconciously start critiquing the performers
-
When you’ve played 100s of gigs, but still get stage fright the second before you go on
-
When you see all your other friends and family with job stability and regular income…
-
When you mime over the difficult part
-
When it’s all exhausting and constantly demanding and overwhelming. But you wouldn’t have it any other way.