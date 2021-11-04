12 highly relatable moments every musician has experienced

4 November 2021, 17:17 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 17:26

Two young musicians waiting for the bus
Two young musicians waiting for the bus. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Every musician has had *these* moments, and we're here to document them in gifs.

We’ve all been there - from the practice grind, to unwashed concert blacks and on-stage fails; a musician's life is anything but boring.

Here are some of the moments that make our lives so interesting, and our memes so relatable...

  1. When you spot a stranger with a musical instrument case

    

  2. When you’re trying to follow a chaotic conductor

    

  3. When the music falls off your stand mid-performance

    

  4. When you’re struggling with a case, and someone asks “I bet you wish you’d picked the flute!”

    

  5. When someone tells you how good you were after a gig, but you know how many mistakes you made

    

  6. When you’re trying to figure out who is out-of-tune

    

  7. When you realise you’ve left part of your instrument at home

    

  8. When you go see a concert, and subconciously start critiquing the performers

    

  9. When you’ve played 100s of gigs, but still get stage fright the second before you go on

    

  10. When you see all your other friends and family with job stability and regular income…

    

  11. When you mime over the difficult part

    

  12. When it’s all exhausting and constantly demanding and overwhelming. But you wouldn’t have it any other way.

    

