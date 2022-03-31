Choirboy’s 125-year-old ‘remember me’ plea found hidden in church pew

A 125-year old letter, written by a 13-year-old Sunderland choirboy. Picture: Seventeen Nineteen / Alamy

By Siena Linton

The boy’s plea for remembrance, tucked away in the choir stalls, was unearthed during church renovations.

A letter penned by a Sunderland choirboy in the late 19th century has been discovered, 125 years after it was written.

Scribbled in pencil on the back of a chorister’s sermon, the message was stashed away behind a metal plate in the choir stalls, where it remained undisturbed for well over a century.

William Elliott, from the nearby Sunderland Orphan Asylum, was the ‘leading boy’ of the parish choir and, knowing he would soon be leaving the orphanage, jotted down his anxious thoughts on the nearest available piece of paper.

Documenting the discovery on Facebook, the renovation project Seventeen Nineteen noted how the letter was unearthed and restored by specialists, removing the dust, grime, polish and paint that had built up over the years.

Counting down to his 14th birthday, when he would be discharged from the orphanage, the letter reads:

“Dear friend, whoever finds this paper think of William Elliott who had two months and two weeks and four days on the 11 of August 1897. Whoever you are that finds this paper don’t tear it up or throw it away…

“Keep it in remembrance of me, W Elliott… I was the leading boy of this choir…

“I love you if you love me.”

Heeding his wishes, the letter has been framed and is now hung above the pew in which it was found. Centre manager Tracey Mienie said, “His letter has touched us all. He was clearly very aware that his time at the orphanage, and in the choir, was ending and I think apprehension at what his future may hold comes across in his words.”

Centre manager Tracey Mienie sits in the pew where the letter was found. Picture: Seventeen Nineteen / Alamy

Keen to find out more about the author, the team at Seventeen Nineteen delved into the history books. They found that William’s father, Thomas Duncan Elliott, had been a chief officer aboard the vessel Skyros, and died when he was washed overboard in 1887.

A year after his father’s death, William moved into the orphanage. His mother, Sarah Ann Elliott, was widowed with four children and found work as a dressmaker to support the family.

Efforts have been made to find out what happened to William after leaving the orphanage, and there is evidence that his literacy and numeracy skills gained him employment with a local solicitor, but the trail grows cold after 1901.

The Grade I listed church is being restored and renovated as part of a project that will see the Georgian-era building become a creative space for the arts, heritage and learning called Seventeen Nineteen, who have launched a ‘Dear Friend’ project, inviting members of the public to respond to William’s letter.