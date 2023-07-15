11-year old virtuoso plays Vivaldi violin concerto in life-changing Menuhin competition final

15 July 2023, 11:07

Vivaldi from Chloe Chua

By Kyle Macdonald

A young violin virtuoso, and ten minutes of a Baroque classic that would win her one of the world’s most prestigious music competitions.

A great musical performance can bring chills, produce tears, and sometimes, be utterly life-changing.

That’s just what happened when 11-year-old Singaporean violinist, Chloe Chua, stepped on stage for the final of the 2018 Menuhin Competition, one of the biggest music competitions for string players.

As both soloist and director for ‘Winter’ from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, this was her moment. With her calm command and deep sense of musicality, the 11-year-old simply nailed it.

Watch her performance of the first movement above.

Read more: 10-year-old pianist plays Chopin’s Fantaisie Impromptu with extraordinary poise

What made the 2018 Menuhin Competition even more exceptional was the junior talent that year. Chua’s performance won her first prize, which was shared with another young violinist who has had his own remarkable journey since – Australian virtuoso Christian Li, who was 10 years old at the time.

In 2020 Li signed with Decca Classics, and at the age of 12 became the youngest musician to sign with the label. Not too far behind her competition partner, Chua secured the prestigious classical label Pentatone, with her debut album of Vivaldi’s seasons and Locatelli’s Harmonic Labyrinth released this March.

Chua now features regularly as a soloist with some of the finest orchestras in Europe and Asia, and was also named as one of Classic FM’s Rising Stars for 2023.

With a record deal, footage of the prodigy’s breakthrough moment went viral on Instagram and TikTok anew.

“She’s incredible,” wrote actor Michael B Jordon, as he saw her incredible performance on social media. “Chef’s table.”

He is not alone in that assessment – and thanks in part to the magic of that competition moment, this amazing violin talent has a very bright future ahead.

Vivaldi latest

See more Vivaldi latest

9-year-old violinist Sora Lavorgna plays Richter's 'Summer 1' in finals of 'Prodiges'

9-year-old violin prodigy plays Max Richter’s thrilling take on Vivaldi ‘Summer’ in talent show finale

Discover Music

Baroque composers

10 of the best Baroque composers

Discover Music

The 25 greatest violinists of all time

The 25 greatest violinists of all time

Discover Music

PRODIJIG Vivaldi dance

Irish dancers perform thrilling Riverdance routine to Vivaldi’s ‘Winter’

Videos

South African schoolchildren play exhilarating Vivaldi

South African schoolchildren play Vivaldi in exhilarating marimba performance

Sydney Symphony Orchestra performs a dystopian reimagining of Vivaldi’s Summer

1,000 musicians just played the sound of our future at COP26 – and it doesn’t sound good

Watch a sublime string quartet serenade Venetians with Vivaldi on a boat shaped like a violin

A sublime string quartet serenades Venice’s canals with Vivaldi, on a boat shaped like a violin

Discover Music

Classical music inspired by autumn

11 evocative pieces of classical music inspired by the colours of autumn

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

The time a 13-year-old Julie Andrews sang the national anthem for King George VI

The time 13-year-old Julie Andrews sang the national anthem for the King and Queen

Videos

French flag

What are the lyrics to the French National Anthem, La Marseillaise – and what do they mean?

Discover Music

Andrew Lloyd Webber is one of today's most successful composers

Andrew Lloyd Webber facts: wife, children, musicals and the composer’s most famous songs

Lloyd Webber

This is how Acqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ might have sounded if it had been written by Mozart.

Here’s how ‘Barbie Girl’ might have sounded, if it had been written by Mozart

Mozart

Andrea Bocelli sings Time to say Goodbye, in Italian Con te partirò

Time to Say Goodbye: What are the lyrics, who sings it, and what do the Italian lyrics mean?

Andrea Bocelli

From 'Memory' to 'Love Changes Everything' – these are Andrew Lloyd Webber's best tunes

Definitively the best songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals

Lloyd Webber

Viola the Bird

Google’s new game turns you into a cello-playing AI bird – and it’s highly addictive

John Lyon conducts orchestra at Sheffield Cathedral

Sheffield cathedral concert halted as rain floods through roof during dramatic thunderstorm

Videos

St Paul’s Cathedral Choir sing ‘Jerusalem’

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Jerusalem’, and is it England’s national anthem?

Parry

Abide with me can be heard in churches and stadiums alike

What are the lyrics to ‘Abide with Me’ and what’s the hymn’s history?

Discover Music