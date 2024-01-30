Listen to the first piece that Mozart ever wrote… when he was FIVE years old

Mozart’s first piece, written at the age of five
Mozart’s first piece, written at the age of five. Picture: Alamy

The charming first keyboard work by a little boy who would rapidly become the classical era’s greatest talent, and change the history of music.

What were you doing at the age of five? Take a breath and have a listen to what a certain Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was up to as a little nipper.

Mozart was born in Salzburg in 1756. His father, Leopold, a distinguished violinist and composer, oversaw his early music education, no doubt spotting his son’s rare talent very early on.

This minuet and trio, in the key of G major was composed by young Wolfgang in December 1761 or January 1762, at home in Salzburg. He wrote the short piece for a harpsichord or similar keyboard instrument.

Read more: 10 incredible, life-changing pieces of music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

A minuet and trio are two short dances in triple time, with contrasting moods. Our five-year-old has got the compositional form and technique spot on, but you can also get a sense of that unique, playful and brilliant Mozart voice. Listen below to the charming darting lines, as the world’s greatest genius said a musical hello for the first time...

Mozart Menuet No.1 K.1 (TAKE 1) 1st Composition 5 YEARS OLD

This composition is listed as KV 1 in the grand, chronological collection of his works. Mozart’s Requiem, written in his final days and left unfinished by the composer is KV 626.

If the talents of a five year old are getting you a bit down, just something to reassure you: there is some academic debate around these earliest works. Some scholars believe Mozart may have been four when he wrote them.

If you have a favourite Mozart piece, vote for it in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024 and be in to win some great prizes.

