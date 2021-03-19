Choral singer duets on Mozart Requiem with talking koala toy, and a masterpiece is born

19 March 2021, 14:15 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 14:18

Choral singer duets with talking koala toy
Choral singer duets with talking koala toy. Picture: Jelonislaw/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

‘Confutatis’, but there’s a talking koala toy on the tenor line.

That threatening opening in the male voices. The infernal terror in the Latin text. The great crashes of the bass drum. And then, out of nowhere, a divine soprano line, soaring over the top of everything.

‘Confutatis’, the penultimate movement of Mozart’s Requiem, is a work of striking contrasts.

And to this guy, it seemed like the perfect musical choice for his antipodean duet partner, which he met during a choir tour to Australia.

While in Sydney, the man, who sings in Denmark’s Herning Boys choir, decided to have a potter around a souvenir shop.

There, he happened upon a fluffy koala toy that repeats everything you say to it. And it turns out, it enjoyed a bit of Mozart.

Read more: Classical pianist adds extended harmony to ‘deranged yelling cat’ >

As the singer calls out the first ‘Confutatis’, the koala immediately repeats him while shaking uncontrollably.

But then, all things end in joyous tears as the singer sings a little of the soprano line (‘Voca, voca me…’) to his fluffy duet partner.

*cue indecipherable Latin screams*

The pinnacle of call-and-response has truly been reached.

Mozart News

See more Mozart News

finger clicking Mozart

Student finger-snaps along to Mozart's Rondo alla Turca in record-breaking video
Beethoven is more popular than Mozart

Beethoven beats Mozart to the top spot as the most popular Classic FM composer of 2019
Mozart's The Magic Flute in video game form

Mozart's famous opera The Magic Flute is about to be transformed into a video game

Mozart Music

See more Mozart Music

New releases: Morricone, Radulovic

New releases: 60 years of iconic Morricone music and Nemanja Radulovic plays Bach

Discover Music

Mozart Jarvi

Stressed tonight? You need this now...

Mozart Complete set

Album reviews and new releases: songs for Remembrance and a magnificent 200-CD Mozart boxset

Discover Music

Mozart Pictures

See more Mozart Pictures

Mozart

Mozart: 15 facts about the great composer

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

classical music on stamps

The most beautiful classical music postage stamps

Discover Music

Mozart Album Reviews

See more Mozart Album Reviews

New releases 12th March 2018

New Releases: Mozart's Violin Concertos performed by Nikolaj Znaider and Brahms' Piano Concertos played by Adam Laloum
New releases 18th September

New Releases: The debut album from The Ayoub Sisters and Noa Wildschut plays Mozart
New Releases 4th September

New Releases: 'Pavarotti: The People's Tenor' and Jean-Efflam Bavouzet plays Mozart

Mozart Guides

See more Mozart Guides

Mozart and Allegri

Did Mozart REALLY transcribe Allegri’s Miserere aged 14?

Mozart

6 of the best Mozart concertos to add to your playlist

Did Salieri poison Mozart

Was Mozart actually poisoned by Salieri? Here’s the truth